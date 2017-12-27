Holiday season was full of joy with an engagement, wedding in Bluffton

Christmas in Bluffton always brings a flurry of parties, and that means seeing lots of friends new and old.
The Shultz family party, a tradition for many years, was quite exciting this Christmas Eve. The adorable Ivy Wyman became a bride-to-be: Corey Tuten, Ivy’s beau, popped the question, and now she is sporting a beautiful diamond ring.
The couple was surrounded by lots of family love and happiness as the news spread throughout the gathering. You can bet a very Merry Christmas was shared by the Shultz and Wyman families.
Beautiful wedding
Rose Hill Plantation was the setting for the wedding of Mary and Mike O’Neill’s son Josh to his beautiful bride Ashley at a lovely New Orleans-style wedding.
Mary looked radiant in a floor-length blue gown, and the bride’s attendants were also dressed in blue.
The groom, his father Mike, and the rest of the groomsmen looked dashing in their formal kilts that they wore with gay abandon.
The bride was the star of the ceremony and shine she did in a strapless confection accented with a sparkling beaded bodice.
The littlest attendants, Annie and Darsey Myers, looked angelic and adorable in their white frothy frocks wearing crowns of baby’s breath.
After the ceremony, guests followed bagpiper Mark Lester and the band Muddy Creek as they made their way to the reception in a tradition at New Orleans weddings called the famous Second Line. This fun addition to a wedding signifies the start of a new beginning of the bride and groom’s new life together. The band and the bridal party, known as the first line, lead the way. Guests who wish to join in the fun make up the second line, usually holding a parasol or grabbing the nearest white napkin to wave.
The new Mr. and Mrs. Joshua O’Neill will make their home in their beloved New Orleans in an “o’cajun state of mind.”
Upcoming events
Penny Beesley, one of the wonderful artists in La Petite Gallery in Old Town Bluffton, will celebrate the opening of her new show, “Following Intuition: Expressive Abstracts,” an exhibit of acrylic, charcoal and pastel works on display Jan. 2 through Feb. 4 at the Society of Bluffton Artists at 6 Church St. in Bluffton. The public is invited to an opening reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 at the SOBA Gallery on Church Street. For information, go to www.pennybeesley.com.
Piccolo Spoleto is seeking 2-D artists for the 2018 Piccolo Spoleto Festival Outdoor Art Exhibition. All 2D artists who are residents of South Carolina are invited to submit artwork for consideration. All art must be be the original work of the artist. The exhibit runs for 16 days. Submission deadline is Jan. 31. For information, email plattellis24@gmail.com or ljohn16123@aol.com.
The annual Southeastern Wildlife Exhibition will take place Feb. 16-18 in Charleston, South Carolina. This is a wonderful treat for the entire family. For information, go to SEWE.com.
Babbie Guscio is the social columnist for The Bluffton Packet. She can be reached at The Store on Calhoun Street or at thestoresc@gmail.com.
