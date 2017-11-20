Nov. 17 was quite a full day in Bluffton

Nov. 17, 2017, arrived amid much anticipation.
The first interesting event was the unveiling of the Bluffton Veterans Memorial and the dedication ceremony. Bluffton’s own Ansley Manuel, whose idea this was, worked for two years researching the names of area soldiers who perished during their service to our country in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Ansley worked with several members of the community in her effort and was determined to see it become a reality.
Rep. Bill Herbkersman, developer of The Promenade, graciously donated the site in St. Joseph’s Park for the installation. Many local residents and businesses contributed to this wonderful cause. During the time of these conflicts, Bluffton was a very small village, so any loss in times of war was felt by all. The monument is situated across from The Bluffton Room, so stop by and see this terrific labor of love.
Taste of the Season
The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce held its annual Taste of the Season at a beautifully decorated outside affair at the Country Club of Hilton Head, also on Nov. 17.
There were over 30 restaurants competing for top honors. The excitement of the evening was the announcement of The People’s Choice Award given after the more than 500 guests had nibbled and noshed through the evening.
Chef Matthew Valentino of The Pearl Restaurant and Bar on Calhoun Street in old town Bluffton won the award for his very delicious Pan-seared Diver Scallops over gouda grits with toasted almonds.
The Pearl’s sister restaurant, Ela’s on Hilton Head, won first place at last year’s event, so this win made for even more excitement. Congratulations, Chef Valentino: three cheers for you and for Bluffton!
A day to celebrate
Nov. 17 is also my birthday, and what fun it was. Several other Blufftonians have the same celebration day with me, and we all had a gorgeous day to share.
My daughter Tat, daughter-in-law Lori and my three little granddaughters, Patterson, Lily and Campbell, were so excited to attend the annual holiday presentation of “The Nutcracker” presented by the Hilton Head Dance Theater.
The children were beside themselves with excitement and got all dressed up for the evening’s fun. It was a magical performance, and the costumes made it even more so. The favorite parts for all three were the mice and the beautiful dancers twirling about the stage. The troupe was marvelous. Don’t miss this next year, and just a side note: If your children are very young, take in the matinee.
Christmas is coming
Don’t forget the famous Bluffton Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 2. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Bluffton Town Hall on Bridge Street and meanders down Calhoun, turns at May River Road and then ends near Oscar Frazier Park.
It is always a wonderful treat. Later that day, from 5 to 8 p.m., the Bluffton Historical Preservation Society will hold its annual Parade Day Oyster Roast at Oyster Factory Park on Bridge Street. Tickets are $35 for adults and children under 12 are free. Bluffton BBQ will provide Brunswick Stew for non-oyster eaters. For more information, call 843-757-6293.
Monthly meeting
The Lowcountry Women’s Connection holds its monthly meeting Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hampton Hall Clubhouse. The guest speaker is Faith Jennings, whose topic will be “How She Found Freedom from a Life of Bondage.” The luncheon is $25 and must be prepaid. For more information, call Carol Mock at 843-705-7604.
Babbie Guscio is the social columnist for The Bluffton Packet. She can be reached at The Store on Calhoun Street or at thestoresc@gmail.com.
