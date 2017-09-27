The Bluffton Peanut Festival: So much more than it was cracked up to be!

Another Boiled Peanut Festival has come and gone. I spent a lot the day — as many others did — gobbling goobers with great gusto. I was amazed. When I asked people “ would you eat them?” the reply was almost always NEVER!
I also asked them if they ate grits because often the response I have heard is the same. Well, I guess because of the rise of shrimp and grits in many restaurants, the reply was “we love them.” I was really rather surprised but then I remembered most cooks add bacon, cheese and peppers of different kinds to that recipe. I suppose it takes a while to get used to the South’s gustatory delights.
We can all wait for the epiphany because it leaves more for us.
And then there is Sweet Tea Vodka made near Charleston. I never hear a peep about that being disgusting or hard to swallow.
Don’t fear the future
There is something I find quite interesting called the “status quo.”
It is Latin and means the way things are now or the present moment. We are in the midst of changing ways in which we see things. We are on a journey together which is rather a bumpy road at the moment. There are many contradictions that are being bandied about on how we live our lives.
This might be a wonderful time to sit down with your children and explain to them that the world is a big place and there are many people who see it differently. That does not mean you can’t like them and listen to their ideas because as the years go by, the world will get smaller.
There is nothing scary about becoming friends with people who do not think as we do. If there is something you do not like about a person, that’s fine but you should still respect each other. We live in America and should be very proud of that and of everything our land stands for. The future belongs to all of us and will be ever changing and diverse. Learn to be kind and tolerant of others and keep the peace.
As Robin Williams said, “No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.”
I got a preview of a new magazine brought to us by Publisher Lori Goodridge-Cribb.
A look at local life
The magazine is called Welcome to the Local Life and it captures the lifestyle of our local people and interesting events that are swirling around us.
The first issue is all about oysters and features all manner of things to do with them. There’s also information on the hard-working folks who bring them to us. The photography is wonderful as are the articles and I thoroughly enjoyed my copy. It is very hard to start a magazine and, I might add, almost anything these days. But Lori’s team has done a beautiful job.
A nifty October
Here are some nifty things happening in October.
▪ SOBA Art Gallery will have a fun arty yard sale at their gallery on Church Street, October 7.
▪ The Historic Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival begins Oct. 14 and runs through Oct. 22. The festival takes place at different locations around Old Town. Don’t miss artists and craftspeople. There is always something wonderful to buy.
Get your motor running
You can win tickets to the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance by registering at islandpacket.com/contests.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette are giving away five sets of tickets for two.
The festival is such fun, especially if you are a car buff. It takes place October 27- November 5, 2017 and is a highlight of the fall season
Babbie Guscio is the social columnist for The Bluffton Packet. She can be reached at The Store on Calhoun Street or at thestoresc@gmail.com.
Comments