Old Town Bluffton goes red, white and blue for July 4

We had the most glorious, star-spangled Children’s Fourth of July Parade.
A wonderful crowd of about 200 children, parents, grandparents and various other onlookers gathered on Calhoun Street to cheer for our American Independence Day. The street was awash in red, white and blue bikes, trikes, strollers and cheerfully bedecked people. marching to recorded strains of John Phillip Sousa as we made our way down the street.
A special treat for all of us were the fabulous Bluffton All Stars girls and boys baseball and softball teams who led off the parade. The teams set up a booth in front of Gigi’s Boutique offering lemonade and other treats to the crowd raising money for their upcoming playoff games in Hartsville.
After the parade the children headed over to the Dubois Park playground where Bridgette Frazier offered face painting and Popsicles to all. Thank you to everyone — big and small — for joining us and sharing a part of your special day with all of us in Bluffton.
The very hot humid weather brings out clothing that is light and airy.
How cool is seersucker?
We can thank the British for introducing “seersucker” clothing to America. Seersucker was worn by the Brits in the hot climate of India and other colonial countries. The fabric is woven in a way that causes it to be kept away from the skin. The best part of the wrinkled texture means that it does not need to be ironed ...yippee !
No true southern gentleman is, or was, without something made out of this fabric in their wardrobe in the summer heat. Prior to the invention of air conditioning, seersucker was considered a staple in their closets. My father had a seersucker jacket that he wore with khaki pants. It was his summer uniform.
There is something very comforting and nostalgic about seeing someone in a seersucker suit. The more wrinkled it is the better. Add a bow tie and the southern world is definitely your Bluffton oyster.
What is this ‘mumbo jumbo?’
There is a phrase I have always been fond of. When we were small and had done something we should not have and were questioned by a higher authority — parents — we would quickly spout out anything we could think of.
My father would always say “what kind of mumbo jumbo is that !”
It was then we knew to run as fast as possible in the opposite direction.
It turns out “Mumbo Jumbo” is an African God or character. In some African countries, some men may have as many wives as they can manage. That, as you might imagine, can at times create a bit of trouble. When a fight erupts the husband calls in Mumbo Jumbo to calm everyone and settle the problem.
What a great idea.
Do you know someone who practices “sologamy?”
Are you loyal — to yourself?
It’s a great word I found recently.
Sologamy means an open loyalty to yourself.
I can’t say for sure if that is good or bad. What do you think?
Babbie Guscio is the social columnist for The Bluffton Packet. She can be reached at The Store on Calhoun Street or at thestoresc@gmail.com.
Comments