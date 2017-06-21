How three Bluffton belles helped spell success for ‘The Bachelorette’

Can you imagine the fun of being chosen to join in the filming of a very popular television program?
The ABC love saga “The Bachelorette” was filmed in Bluffton and Hilton Head earlier this year. Great excitement and great commotion gripped our little village as filming took place on Calhoun Street and various sites in Bluffton and on the island.
Three beautiful Bluffton belles were chosen to be part of the filming in a segment at Harbour Town on Hilton Head.
The trio chosen — Josie Schmitt, Dani Conn and Pearl Giltner — had the honor of being judges in a spelling bee and, unfortunately for the fawning bachelors, they were quite good at their job. At a party last week at Jane and Jimbo Schmitt’s beautiful home on the May River, Josie, Dani and Pearl were feted with a beautiful party as they and their friends watched “The Bachelorette” and themselves on television.
There were other parties and lots of people glued to their tellys in our area, waiting to catch a glimpse of anything familiar. Nothing — not anything — could match the thrill those three young girls felt seeing the part they played on national television.
And I am here to tell you this has not changed them one bit and that all three have returned to “normal” according to their mamas and papas.
We love you, Papa
I trust everyone happily celebrated “La Fete des Peres” avec “Le papa poule,” French for Father’s Day with father hen last week. I saw lots of boats laden with papas, mamas, their chicks, and furry, four-legged children headed for the Bluffton sandbar and fun on the May River. Nothing finer than that spending family time together on a beautiful weekend.
Guiding lights
If you like lighthouses, there are several nearby you can go inside and climb up to the top.
The Harbour Town Lighthouse on Hilton Head is very close to us and is open to the public and, I must tell you, is not a “real” one.
There is one , recently reopened after damage by Hurricane Matthew, at Hunting Island near Beaufort.
Over on Tybee Island, you can take a tour of the historic Tybee Island Light Station.
Tybee is the oldest and tallest lighthouse in Georgia and one of the oldest historic lighthouses remaining in the United States. The structure is 154-feet tall and is quite a sight to see. There are 178 steps to the top of the lighthouse and, if you like, you can make a reservation for the sunset tour and climb up to get a bird’s eye view of Tybee Island.
To make a reservation and for ticket information, call 1-912-786-5801. Children under twelve are not allowed on the tour. The tours are small and private and last about an hour and a half.
For other things to see on the island, go to visittybee.com.
The Telfair beckons
The Telfair Museum in downtown Savannah has a wonderful exhibit on view through August 13.
William Wegman , a very famous photographer whose photographs of his dogs have taken the world by storm, has produced fabulous new works you won’t want to miss.
The Telfair Museum is such a treat to visit and if you have never been there, this is a perfect time. For information go to telfair.org/wegman.
Belt out that song!
The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina on Hilton Head is offering one of my most favorite musicals, “Mamma Mia”! through Aug. 6. Everyone who has seen this fun, uplifting play says it is the most fun they have had in quite some time.
I dare you to go and not want to jump up on stage with the cast and start belting out songs along with them.
For tickets and reservations go to ARTSHHI.com or call 1-843-842-2787.
Theater 4 Kids , a production for ages 3 and up, is also offered by the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina two days, July 6 and August 8 at 2 p.m..
This fun children’s play is $15 and is a real treat. Call 1-843-842-2787 for information.
Good news if you need a new “sole” on a pair of shoes.
A whole lot of sole
I was so thrilled to see we finally have a place to get our shoes repaired. A shoe repair shop has opened in Berkeley Place next to Cinemark on Buckwalter Parkway.
Go to www.LaMiaScarpa.com if you have questions.
Babbie Guscio is the social columnist for The Bluffton Packet. She can be reached at The Store on Calhoun Street or at thestoresc@gmail.com.
