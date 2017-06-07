Old Town graduation party includes a thanks offered in Gullah

Jennifer Brown Morrow and I are friends on Facebook.
Jennifer and her husband Jake have two boys, Jai, the oldest, and very handsome, too, I might add, and Jakii, the younger. There have been so many posts on Facebook about graduations from kindergarten through college in Bluffton and beyond by many happy excited parents and friends.
One post that caught my eye was one that Jennifer wrote the day of Jai’s graduation from high school. She was asking if anyone knew where she might get some whiting to fry for a post party she was planning. Jennifer was on her way to the grocery store to purchase everything else she needed for her feast and proclaimed that after 12 years of schooling, the whole family needed a party. The party was, of course, to include lots of family and friends.
Jai has two sets of godparents, both of whom live out of town in Florida and Texas, but nothing could stop them from coming to see their godson in his cap and gown. There were wonderful pictures of the whole family happy as could be enjoying the marvelous snippet of time in Bluffton together. Jai will be off to Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C., this fall where he will run track and play basketball for the college.
Later, as everyone gathered at the family’s home, there was delicious food and lots of merriment shared by all. The adorable Jennifer thanked everyone who helped Jai on his journey to college and beyond in Gullah...”We tank Hunna fa evry ting !”
I wish Jai and all of his friends who shared the special day with him much luck and good wishes that the rest of their dreams come true. God speed.
Lift up those young voices
Here’s some exciting news for children who love to sing.
The Savannah Children’s Choir is coming to Bluffton to expand its program. The project is open to third through eighth grade singers. Based on age and musical ability, the children will be placed in either the Apprentice or Prep Choirs.
The Savannah Children’s Choir is nationally known and has toured throughout the United States and internationally. The deadline for applications is June 15 and 70 children have the chance to be chosen. Rehearsals begin August 22 at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church on Simmonsville Road.
To register go to www.savannahchoir.org.
Meet the authors
Berkeley Flowers and Gifts invites the public to “Meet the Authors” from 4 to 6 p.m. June 15. Featured authors are Jim Jordan, Lydia Ramsey, and Roy Austin. The event is free at Berkeley Flowers and Gifts is located at 108 Buckwalter Parkway.
Off to see the Wizard
The Main Street Youth Theatre presents “The Wizard of Oz” June 21-25 and June 28- July 2 at the Main Street Theatre at 3000 Main Street on Hilton Head. Group rates are available.
Tickets and information may be had at wwwmsyt.org.
Dance the summer away
There are two wonderful Bluffton dance groups offering summer camp fun.
Bluffton School of Dance has dance fun planned through July. All sorts of activities are offered .
Call 843-815-2619 or go to www.BlufftonSchoolOfDance.com.
Alliance Dance Academy offers exciting dance events through August 11.
To find out how your little chick can get her groove on, call 843-757-8277 or go to www.AllianceDanceAcademy.com.
Exhibit explores photography
SIDEbySIDE is the latest offering from SOBA, the Society of Bluffton Artists featured show through June.
The show explores photography and its mixed media interpretation at the gallery at 6 Church Street in Old Town Bluffton.
Call 843-757-6586 or go to www.sobagallery.com for more information.
Babbie Guscio is the social columnist for The Bluffton Packet. She can be reached at The Store on Calhoun Street or at thestoresc@gmail.com.
Comments