You know Bluffton’s past and live its present. Recent gathering looks to its future

One hundred or so interested area folks gathered at the 2nd Annual Preservation Symposium held recently at the Bluffton Town Hall.
The town of Bluffton hosted Erin Schumacher, a senior planner with the town, as moderator , Emmett McCracken, one of Bluffton’s most beloved citizens, former mayor and a local lore buff Melanie Beal Marks, and Michael Bedenbaugh of the Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation.
The symposium was a very informative event with discussion about our past, present and, very important to all of us, our future as a growing town. After the two hour meeting guests walked over to the Pine House for a beautiful reception hosted by Bluffton Historical Preservation Society.
Geist Ussery and his wonderful crew prepared a marvelous feast that included a never ending assortment of edibles and Geist’s very unique floral arrangements. The reception was a smashing success with much laughter and talk about a very enjoyable evening.
If you missed this year’s event, I beg you not to miss next year because you will come away with a wealth of knowledge and lots of new friends.
Books on wheels
Exciting news for those who can remember one of my favorite things.
The Beaufort County Library has brought back the Bookmobile that will start its county-wide travels June 5. Amanda Brewer is the Bookmobile librarian and she is very happy that books will be available in areas that have no “real” library.
When we first moved to Bluffton, there was a bookmobile that my children loved. The new Bookmobile will be equipped with four iPad Pros in shelves made just for them. There is only one other Bookmobile in the country outfitted with these devices. Also offered are audio books, large text books and DVDs.
There will be 40 stops throughout Beaufort County. To find one near you, go to beaufortcountylibrary.org.
Tearing down the past
When the “former” Messex filling station — more recently the “Eggs” building — and the metal structure next door that was a garage at one time — and later “The Filling Station Art Gallery” — were demolished, lots of memories and folklore went with them.
Some friends and I watched with amazement as everything quickly disappeared. Now it as if nothing was ever there.
I had hoped the crab painted on the side of the art gallery could be saved but alas it could not. Rhonda Fantozzi, wonderful Bluffton iron artist, had fashioned a metal concoction on the front of the garage door that was very much like a Mondrian creation. Mondrian was a Dutch painter who painted in bright colors in lots of geometric shapes outlined by black lines. But, poof it, too, is gone. Neither of these buildings was of any importance historically except to us who have the two interwoven in our Bluffton lives.
Meet the critters
The Coastal Discovery Museum on Hilton Head Island cordially invites the public to explore their new Discovery Lab to meet the new permanent residents — Lawrence Alligator, a corn snake, horseshoe crabs, hermit crabs, frogs, lizards and other critters. Oh my! You will also be able to visit the butterfly habitat and insect house.
The regular entrance off the Cross Island Expressway at Gumtree Road will be open. So join us at our “Happy Hour” from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8. RSVP to 843-689-6767 ext. 224. This will be a wonderful treat for the whole family. My grandchildren love the museum and you will, too.
Good music, worthy cause
Palmetto Bluff invites you to the community’s Summer Concert Series beginning June 6 featuring Cranford Hollow.
The event will take place at Moreland Village with gates opening at 5 p.m. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.
Bring your own chair and cash only for drinks and food.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit Family Promise of Beaufort County.
For information about this and other concerts in the series, go to www.palmettobluff.com.
Get the blues at sunset
The Bluffton Sunset Party Series kicks off with Brews & Blues on the Bluff from 5 to 9 p.m. June 16.
Music will be provided by Julie Gribble and Bottles and Cans.
Admission is $5 per person with children under 12 free. There will be lots of activities for children, food vendors, a wine bar and beer garden.
For information go to www.blufftonsunsetparty.com.
Spelling goes to the dogs
I found an interesting little tidbit recently.
Guess what the most misspelled word is in South Carolina.
Why this is used so often I don’t know and why in our state
The word is chihuahua.
Babbie Guscio is the social columnist for The Bluffton Packet. She can be reached at The Store on Calhoun Street or at thestoresc@gmail.com.
Comments