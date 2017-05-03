In Bluffton: Two parties, two worthy causes — and a whole lot of fun

There is a wonderful evening of fun planned for you at the Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton’s annual Spring Gala set for May 12 in the Wilson Ballroom at the Montage Palmetto Bluff.
The party starts at 6 p.m., is black tie optional and includes cocktails, silent and live auctions and fabulous dining. The members of the Boys & Girls Club will provide the entertainment. Tickets are $225 per person. Get them by calling Stella Peterson at 843-379-4530 or emailing stellapeterson@bgcllowcountry.org.
A wonderful luncheon and fashion show presented by the Lowcountry Christian Women’s Connection will be held at 11:30 a.m. May 17 at the Hampton Hall Clubhouse. The guest speaker for this lovely event is Sheree Darien, whose topic will be “A Daddy’s Girl.”
Cost for the luncheon is $25 with reservations due by May 10.
For information or to reserve a seat, call Carol Mock at 843-705-7604.
These events are always a wonderful treat and are truly inspirational.
‘Teahouse’ makes for a sweet afternoon
I was sewing buttons on clothes — or rather resewing them — the other day and watching old movies. “Tea House of The August Moon” came on. I haven’t seen it in a while so I decided to watch it. The movie was made in 1956 and starred Marlon Brando and Glenn Ford. Marlon Brando plays an oriental person and Glenn Ford is an officer in the Marines. Well I was glued to the television set as the story line unfolded. I don’t know why I never paid much attention to this movie before. It is very cute and really quite in step with today ‘s goings on and it was made 61 years ago. If you would like to spend an enjoyable time watching a charming film it is available on Amazon and it is suitable for all ages.
Quilters warm our hearts
The members of the Maye River Quilt Guild made 194 wheelchair quilts for local nursing homes and they are lovely.
Guess what they did with the leftover material? These industrious quilters had enough leftover fabric to make 24 beautiful patchwork pet beds for the dogs and cats at the Palmetto Animal League Adoption Center. I think that is the cutest thing I ever heard of. Now lots of furry critters have fabulous, comfy beds to snooze on.
Watch your speed on May River Road
Take note! The speed limit on May River Road has been lowered from 40 miles an hour to 30 per hour between Red Cedar Street and Dollar General. The speed change will make it safer for those who walk and bike on this portion of the road. The new Streetscape project will be finished soon so we will see a new beautiful entrance into Bluffton.
A garden (tour) of delights
The All Saints Garden Tour is on tap from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. May 20.
This beautiful garden tour is celebrating 30 years of featuring unique gardens in our area. This year the tour features four gardens in Bluffton and three on Hilton Head.
Tickets are $35 each and are available online at www.allsaintsgardentour.com and area nurseries. Proceeds benefit area charities. Lunch is included in the ticket price and will be available in the church’s social hall from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Also planned at the church is a wonderful boutique with handmade items and a booth filled with pottery made by members of Programs for Exceptional People (PEP).
For more information, call 843-689-9495 or 843-681-8333. All Saints Church is located on Main Street on Hilton Head Island.
Babbie Guscio is the social columnist for The Bluffton Packet. She can be reached at The Store on Calhoun Street or at thestoresc@gmail.com.
