Thanks, Mom! Concerned mother praised for chiding bickering Beaufort County School Board

Can you even imagine taking care of two children, one with special needs, working at a doctor’s office all day and then having the stamina to attend a Beaufort County School Board meeting for four long hours? That is just what Kerri Lewis did a few weeks ago. I grow faint at the thought of it.

Ms. Lewis sat in the meeting listening to board’s bickering and, according to her, watching most of the ,members act like spoiled children. This amazing lady had no plans to speak at the meeting but became very disturbed by the whole affair and declared that the meeting she was sitting through was “horrible”.

When given the time to speak she had quite a lot to say and that she did. Her main purpose for attending these meetings she said was to see what everyone looked like and to hear what they said in person.

“I want them to know these purple glasses are listening every single time,” she told an Island Packet reporter later.

You might have seen Ms. Lewis making her remarks on the Beaufort County Channel or on Facebook, where I did. I admire her energy and passion in trying to make Beaufort County Schools a more productive place for her children and the many others who have no voice in board decisions. I bet she is one heck of an employee at Beaufort Memorial Hospital where she has quickly become a celebrity.

You can attend an up coming school board meeting if you so wish at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Bluffton Public Library at 6 p.m.

Thanks for representing us

I must say I admire U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford.

Whether you like him or not, he is a staunch supporter of Beaufort County. He makes himself available as much as possible to all of us in his district and does not shy away from his critics.

I also applaud state Sen. Tom Davis, state Reps. Bill Herbkersman and Weston Newton who all care about our part of South Carolina and are willing to step up and help if need be.

If you care to attend the next meeting of the Greater Bluffton Republican Club it will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 1, at 5:30 p.m. in the Roasting Room above the Corner Perk on May River Road.

There you will have a chance to chat with Newton and Herbkersman. The two will provide an update on the state legislative session and address questions you may have. This is a free event and the public is invited.

Reading the sky

The MCAS Beaufort Air Show, scheduled for April 29-30, will host the GEICO Skytypers, six SNJ-2 planes that fly low to the ground while writing messages in the sky.

Messages can be seen from miles away so if you have a boat it would be fun to motor over and watch from the water. The air show will also include the Blue Angels flight team and they are fabulous. We took the children to see all of the planes and watch them perform several times. This exciting event is free and open to the public.

For information go to www.beaufortairshow.com.

Why I miss Paris

While my sister and her husband were in Paris recently, they nibbled on one of my favorite treats —a croque monsieur confection and I was very jealous.

Translated from the French croque monsieur means “mister crunch”. The sandwich is made with ham and Gruyere cheese, butter and it is toasted and sometimes served with a bechamel sauce.

There is also a version called croque madame that is topped with a poached or fried egg.

Either of these delights are wonderful especially if you are sitting outside of a cafe in Paris watching the world go by.