How the ‘pink’ moon brought out the best in Old Town Bluffton

What a — finally — glorious Spring we are having. The arrival of this divine weather has made all of us quite happy.
This season heralds the arrival of two of my favorite times of year — Easter and the wonderful Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island. The throngs of excited golf lovers arrived to enjoy all that our area offers. I miss the Family Circle tennis matches that used to be played here because I thought they were a nice addition, too.
One special treat was the “pink” moon that was such a gorgeous sight last week. The moon was dramatic and unbelievable as it rose each evening. I only wish there could have been an orchestra playing to its beauty each night. Wyatt Pringle and several other Blufftonians held “pink” moon parties on their docks, complete with “moon” pies for children and grownups.
Before the moon’s arrival, our children loaded everyone up in the boat and headed to the sandbar for an early egg hunt.. Before the hunt was over, everyone was covered with pluff mud, which made for even more fun. I loved the frivolity of it all. It was one more reason to love our little village, and I’ll always think of Bluffton that way as long as I stay in my cozy nest in Old Town.
Don’t forget the Gouda
My sister Catherine and husband Jan jetted off to Holland for a month’s stay.
Their daughter Anna and her husband Remko live in Delft. Jan is from Delft and both he and Catherine have lots of family and friends who visit.
Last week they hopped in the car and tooled off to Paris for a short visit. Pictures were sent back of them sipping vino and dining on all sorts of treats. I can only hope they remember to bring me back my favorite aged Gouda cheese, which is marvelous especially on a toasted ham sandwich. I’ll have to wait several more weeks to find out.
‘Click’ if you love animals
The 8th annual Palmetto Animal League’s online auction is set for April 21-24.
This great fun effort is held to help homeless pets waiting for their forever homes. The league is a private, non-profit, no-kill animal shelter that operates at their wonderful headquarters in Okatie at Riverwalk Business Park. Amy Campanini, PAL’s president, says that your bidding on one of the treasures gives this wonderful organization the funds to save pets. There are over 200 cats and dogs depending on you to let your hearts do the bidding on golf packages, jewelry, spa treatments and fabulous home decor.
So, at 8 a.m. April 21, you can start helping to save the lives of these wonderful creatures with one little click.
Of duck lanes and new sights
I found several interesting tidbits you might like.
In England, the Canal & River Trust has installed temporary “ duck lanes” in major cities along waterside walkways. The lanes are marked with stencils of birds so people can share the space. The English are very fond of animals and take their welfare very seriously.
Benjamin Grant has founded a website called Daily Overview. This site takes you to amazing parts of our planet. Satellite photos show canola flower fields in China, beautiful sights in Mexico via dazzling vantage points and many other fantastic spots.
Go to dailyoverview.nyc to see the wonders.
If you are planning your wedding and thinking about what to put on top of the cake besides the old plastic bride and groom you might like this.
Atlanta artist Sarah Neuburger designs custom wooden figurines that will capture all the details you might wish. This could be the one item from your wonderful day, except a piece of cake, you really wish to keep. Go to weddingtoppers.thesmallobject.com to learn more.
I found the perfect Father’s Day present —the Bugatti Chiron supercar.
It looks a little bit like a black palmetto bug but it is a little faster. It weighs two tons and can go from sitting still to 186 mph in 13.6 seconds. Why one needs something that can go 285 mph and has 1,500 horsepower and costs $3 million, I have no idea.
Babbie Guscio is the social columnist for The Bluffton Packet. She can be reached at The Store on Calhoun Street or at thestoresc@gmail.com.
