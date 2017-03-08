Bluffton is particularly blessed with talented tellers of tales

“Do you see what I’m saying?”
Haven’t you heard that old saw too much? Many of the people saying it have no idea why they do. Or do they really think you can “see” what is being said? There are not many people who can engage in a conversation one can “see.”
But I know several people in Bluffton who are marvelous raconteurs.
One of them is an entrancing writer with a wonderful gift for putting pen to paper. These are people who can weave a wonderful tale, one that wraps you up and keeps you on your toes. They are having as much fun telling the tale as those to whom it is being told.
Nedra Brown should write a book. She has a wonderful, quaint , gentle way of writing. Nedra loves nature and has a charming house and fabulous garden. She and her husband Bill live in Stock Farm. They moved down here from Lexington to be near their children, Lori and Peter Kraft and Laurie and Mitch Brown. The icing on the cake for Nedra and Bill is watching their granddaughters Emma, Arden and Ella blossom into “Bluffton Belles.”
There is not much Nedra can’t do. There is a wonderful little cottage behind the house that is a treasure trove of craft-making supplies always at the ready for the children. In the main house, there’s a fabulous cache upstairs of books and children’s movies to keep all of the chicks busy. Everyone can also gather in the wonderfully tricked out kitchen to cook just about anything you can imagine. My granddaughters love going to the Brown’s house and feel as though Nedra belongs to them.
Nancy and Charlie Golson are tops on my list of entrancing storytellers.
The two of them could keep the party going for hours no matter where it is. Nancy, like Nedra, is so adept at almost everything I can think of it is amazing. Charlie is busy most days at his wonderful restaurant on Hilton Head Island and you can bet there is much laughter going on there. The two of them certainly have a way with words that seems to be never ending.
Then there is Tara Noberini of Noberini Artisan Bakery. Tara sets up shop on Thursdays in the center court of the Bluffton Farmers’ Market. She is a truly amazing person and one I have had the pleasure of getting to know. I could sit for hours listening to her fascinating stories. Tara is a classically trained chef, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and has had a wonderful career all over the world. She is originally from New York and some of her family includes Cynthia Alteriso, a portrait and fashion stylist who has worked with fashion icon Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum among other famous people. A brother-in -law owns Broderson Backdrops, a company that creates original backdrops for film and video.
We recently had Tara at my daughter Tat’s house demonstrating the art of crepe making. I waited two months to have her join us as she is so busy. She entertained us royally with her skill and fearless cooking with 20 or so onlookers watching her every move. We all happily munched on her marvelous ham crepes with a lovely bechamel sauce when the demo was over.
After supper we were served almond cookies prepared earlier that day. Tara’s bread and pastries are so fabulous that she sells out at the farmers’ market almost as soon as she sets up. Her breads are in such demand, she bakes over 500 loaves a week. It is hard for her to keep up but she does with great skill. On Thursdays, high tail it to Tara’s booth or you will miss a real treat .
Another favorite Bluffton storyteller of mine, and I am sure many of you knew him, was the late Tommy Heyward.
He could recount so many funny wonderful stories about Bluffton happenings and the old time folks we all loved. One of my favorite lines of his, when you thought his tale was finished was, “and one more thing.” That meant another tidbit was on its way.
There are many special people in Bluffton that I love being around and I bet you could come up with a few yourselves.
Dressing for the Derby
Last Monday a few vintage clothes lovers and I got together to sip a bit of bubbly and plan a wonderful collection of clothes they would wear to the Kentucky Derby. We spent about three hours pulling out clothes, shoes and, of course, hats. The clothes have to be worn at cocktail parties, lunches and of course the big race. The weather is very unpredictable so that has to be addressed.
I am here to say that there will be several gorgeous Blufftonians at the “Run For The Roses” in May wearing some divine chapeaux and clothes.
Speaking of clothes you don’t want to miss a wonderful film on Netflix . It is called “The First Monday in May” and concerns a clothing exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum. Everything about the film is gorgeous and very interesting.
Babbie Guscio is the social columnist for The Bluffton Packet. She can be reached at The Store on Calhoun Street or at thestoresc@gmail.com.
