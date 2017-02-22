How Pearl Fryar of Bishopville makes his garden grow

Spring is just around the bend, I trust. The current fabulous weather makes me want to work in the yard and plant lots of flowers. But I know we might be in for a cold snapperoo so I anxiously wait for a, all-clear signal all to get to it.
Meanwhile, up the road in Bishopville there is a real treat. Trust me. Pearl Fryar is an African American who was born to a sharecropper family in North Carolina. Pearl worked as an engineer at a can factory for many years before retiring in 2006.
The real story of the Fryars’ life began in the 1980s. The couple was looking for a new home. The home they found and liked very much was in a neighborhood that disliked the idea of an African American family moving into their area. The neighbors were worried the couple would not take care of the yard so that set off a spark of creativity. Pearl decided to try being the first black person to win the local garden club’s Yard of the Month award.
There was a tree nursery nearby and Pearl noticed they were throwing bushes and trees away that were dying or looked dead. The discarded greenery was rescued and taken to the Fryars’ three-acre property and coaxed back to life.
When the trees begin sprouting new foliage, the magic begins. Pearl goes to work with an electric hedge clipper, sometimes until late in the night, perfecting fantastic shapes and creating his own kind of art. He has no training in art or horticulture, only an instinct and a passion.
The Garden Conservancy recently started a project to preserve the garden for future generations. To quote Pearl Fryar: “Sometimes in life our blessings come early. Sometimes they come late. But they always come and they are always on time.”
Our blessing is that we have a person like him living among us. The garden is located in Bishopville, SC at 145 Broad Acres Road and is open year - round usually 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Plan to spend and hour or more when you get there.
Call 803-484-5581 for more information.
On the hunt for hip clothing
Monday is one of the days my store is closed and the day my daughter Tat also has a holiday.
We usually head to Savannah or Charleston for shopping and lunch. The past two Mondays, we have been joined by Nancy Jones, one of our favorite partners in crime, on our little jaunts. Last week we nipped off to Savannah to poke around and look for items to photograph for Nancy’s new venture. We took over 100 pictures of all sorts of things — clothes, architecture, even ships plying the Savannah River while we had a drink and shared a very large crab cake at the Bohemian Hotel.
The three of us have several shared passions: monograms of all sorts and clothes. Vintage clothes are a favorite but around here, they are a bit hard to come by. There are all sorts of websites that sell clothing such as Vinted and ThredUP and some things go for a song and some are quite pricey.
So one has to use one’s imagination and come up with a great idea. H&M and Forever 21 are great sources for inexpensive clothing that can be fashioned into something fabulous. There we find funky items to pair with jeans or a great skirt and, voila, a style is born.
We like to take and try clothes on at home with things already in our closets. If you are looking for a real swell ensemble for a special soiree, I suggest a shop in Savannah called James Hogan . The shop is on Whitaker Street. The clothes are divine and cost a bit of crispy green, but you will look like a million bucks. There is also a line of custom-made clothing. One dress we all loved looks like a Carolina Herrera original and comes in a long or short version of her classic shirtwaist silhouette.
How to trick out your bike
If you like biking around and don’t want to carry your smartphone with you, there are several gadgets for bikes.
BeeLine will direct you like a compass once you enter your destination on a phone. Omata One is a speedometer with analog dials. Speeds can register up to 55 miles per hour. Good luck on that.
SmartHalo shows navigation via colored lights and also serves as a headlight and an anti-theft alarm.
Any of these would make a great present for someone who loves tricking out their ride and kicking it up a notch.
Babbie Guscio is the social columnist for The Bluffton Packet. She can be reached at The Store on Calhoun Street or at thestoresc@gmail.com.
