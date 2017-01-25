How plants, an expo and, of course, May River oysters can chase winter away

Good news for those who would love to replant some trees and bushes lost to Hurricane Matthew — the Clemson Extension Service in Beaufort and Jasper counties has announced their annual tree sale is now going on.
Proceeds will benefit 4-H programs in Beaufort and Jasper counties. There will be a variety of fruit and ornamental trees and shrubs offered at the sale.
To order or for more information call Venus Manigo Clayton at 843-255-6060 or email vmanigo@clemson.org.
A rhyme a day ...
Good news for children who love to be read to at bedtime. Mamas and daddies should listen up. It has been discovered that our beloved nursery rhymes happen to aid brain development in babies and children. Nursery rhymes help children with their memory, language-oriented development and understanding of different sorts of issues.
So get Diddle-Diddle, put down your fiddle, draw a ring around rosy and go find Peter Pumpkin as quickly as you can.
A rhyme a day, just like an apple a day, won’t hurt anyone at all.
On saying ‘I do’
I was wondering how many weddings are performed in our area each year.
In Charleston there were over 5,000 I Do’s said in 2016. I didn’t realize what a large business weddings were. Many jobs depend on weddings each year — caterers, floral designers, event planners, lighting, music, dresses, makeup, photographers and the list goes on and on.
Have you seen the movie “Father of the Bride” with Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor? It is so cute and is a far cry from the weddings of today. There must be a large economic impact in our area, too.
Best business plan?
The word is that “ home and building upkeep” may be just the ticket if you’re deciding on a business to start.
This sort of business doesn’t require much startup money or equipment. You do not have to keep much inventory, have a large expensive office or hire lots of workers. We discovered how much we depend on “handymen” after Hurricane Matthew” ruined our yards at home and at my store. We had to wait forever for carpenters to mend shutters and other things that were damaged by the wind. Reliability is a must and of course you must have insurance and, a business license. But I bet your phone will ring off the hook .
Wildlife Expo scheduled
The 35th annual Southeastern Wildlife Expo will be held this year February 17-19. This fabulous event takes place in Charleston at multiple venues in the downtown area. SEWE is full of everything we love about wildlife, art, nature and the sporting life. Children will love this, too, and there are many things to keep the whole family intrigued. Saturdays are a good day to attend if you can only go for one day. Many exhibits are free but be careful because if you don’t have a dog you will want one after this.
Ready for some oysters?
Mark Feb.18 on your calendar.
The Bluffton Rotary Club had to postpone their oyster roast because of weather concerns and Feb. 18 is the new date at the Bluffton Oyster Factory on Wharf Street. There be hot dogs and chili, too, for non- oyster eaters — and believe it or not there are some.
Proceeds benefit Rotary charities.
Help the monarchs
If you are planning your Spring gardening, plant a little milkweed. Monarch butterflies are in great decline because of the disappearance of their favorite and vital food.
Nedra Brown had great success ,as did several others, with feeding the monarchs , having them lay their eggs on the plants and watching them hatch last year.
