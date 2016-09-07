Let your praise grow for our hero farmers

Farmers the world over are amazing, courageous folks. They deal with sometimes overwhelming challenges daily such as weather, soil erosion, pests and plant diseases that would make your head spin. I am a perfect example as a tomato grower ... just joking. I have yet to produce a beautiful, glorious, delicious red orb.
When we arrived in Bluffton, almost every yard contained some sort of garden, flowers and vegetables. People grew vegetables they needed for daily consumption and one only ate what was in season.
Now, there are only a small handful of local gardens left in Bluffton.
Cahill’s farm and restaurant is one wonderful exception, a wonderful treat on the outskirts of Bluffton. It is a true farm to table spot and the folks there really do serve the vegetables they have picked that day. Their loyal customers love the whole experience seven days a week.
American farmers, and those around the world, who years ago fed far fewer people now must produce much more food for a larger population. Produce must travel a much longer distance and arrive at its destination looking beautiful and unblemished. GMOs were approved so that food can be produced safely and sustainably all the while preserving our natural resources.
Seventy-five percent of our processed foods contain GMOs. According to a spokesperson for Monsanto, there has not been a single health issue since studies began in the 1980s. The majority of GMO crops are corn, soybeans, cottonseed, and sugar beets. It is still very much unknown how GMOs will affect animals and human beings that eat crops that contain herbicides/insecticides over the long haul.
There are billions of people around the world who each day must be fed. Food must be shipped and packed so to arrive safely at its destination. Organic food is very perishable and the shelf life is short and so, for the most part, must be eaten nearby where it is grown.
If I were thinking of entering college and trying to decide on my profession, I would pick a college like Clemson. I can think of nothing more rewarding or interesting than trying to develop a better, more productive way to farm. I am fascinated by the whole aspect of learning how to feed the growing population safely. Just remember Mr. Macgregor only had one worry in his garden - Peter Rabbit. Ah the good old days.
Now hear this!
Have you ever had an ear ache ? If so, you can imagine how much the pain affects a child who has one. Our son Will had them quite often when he was small and had ear tubes inserted twice and it was a true blessing.
In 1649, a doctor pierced a patient's era drum by mistake and the patient's pain and hearing improved immediately.
Over many years, the function of the ear drum was studied and many ways were discovered to lessen pain and improve hearing. The Germans used ear tubes during WWI so pilots could fly at greater altitudes without rupturing their ear drums. The vinyl tubes doctors use today were invented in 1954. In most cases it is a very simple operation and no more ear aches.
Help for the buzzing bees
The 2016 Parking Day will be held at the corner of Lawrence and Calhoun streets in front of The Store, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sep.16.
The theme this year is “Bee Parks.” As we are all painfully aware, South Carolina Mosquito Control initiatives have devastated the state’s bee population.
The South Carolina Association of the American Society of Landscape Architects will use a parking space concept that visualizes a park setting that encourages pollinators to engage with the site. The public is invited to observe the event.
