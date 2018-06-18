How the right to vote is a reflection of our precious, hard-won democracy

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
This one sentence, the Preamble of the Declaration of Independence, is among the most important single sentence ever written.
The 4th of July, Independence Day, is the national day of the United States of America. On this day in 1776, the Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies regarded themselves as a new nation, the United States of America, and would no longer be part of the British Empire.
The 4th is a federal holiday, closing all non-essential federal institutions such as the postal service, federal courts and banks. It is commonly celebrated with fireworks, parades, barbeques, baseball games, picnics and family reunions.
John Adams, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, wrote to his wife, Abigail, two days before it was signed. “It will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. It will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance, by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty.”
Ironically, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, both signers of the Declaration and both of whom later served as president, died on the same day: July 4, 1826, the 50th anniversary of the signing.
James Monroe, another Founding Father and a U.S. president, died on a July 4th in 1831, while Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president was born on July 4, 1872.
There were 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence representing the 13 colonies. Four of them were from South Carolina: Edward Rutledge, Thomas Heyward, Jr., Thomas Lynch, Jr., and Arthur Middleton.
The United States Constitution is the supreme law of the United States that went into effect March 4, 1789, fathered by James Madison, our fourth president. It contains 7,591 words and includes 27 amendments. It also contains our Bill of Rights, which says: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Voting is an important right in our society. By voting, you are making your voice heard and registering your opinion on how you think the government should operate.
The 15th Amendment states: "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account or race, color, or previous condition of servitude."
In South Carolina, the qualifications to become a registered voter requires a person to be at least 18 years old on election day, a United States citizen and a resident of the state, county and precinct in which he or she wishes to vote.
The 26th Amendment states: "The right of a citizen of the United States, who are 18 years of age or older, to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of age."
The Declaration of Independence gave birth to the United States of America. The document is symbolic of American democracy and one of the free charters of freedom.
When Election Day rolls around, don’t vote because you feel it is a duty but rather vote as your privilege of freedom to do so.
Comments