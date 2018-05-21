Don't get stung! Summer can bring a season of beach fun and danger from jellyfish

Although there have been no reports of Portuguese man o war jelly fish thus far this year along our local Atlantic coast, there have been reported sightings in other coastal beach areas.
On Feb. 12, winds blew in a colony along the south Florida beaches of Boca Raton and Pompano. Lifeguard stands across the area flew purple sea pest flags as a warning to beach goers. Other sightings were reported Feb. 28 in Galveston, Texas, and March 23 on Lido Beach in Sarasota, Fla., because of heavy winds and high tides.
The last credible report of these creatures in South Carolina was in May 2017 when SCDNR spokesman Phil Maier reported sustained onshore winds had temporarily brought them to the Palmetto State.
With summer approaching, the beaches will be filling up with folks anxious to enjoy the sun and surf. Although most jelly fish inhabiting South Carolina waters are harmless to humans, there are a few that require caution. Beachgoers would do well to learn how to identify the different species so they can decide which ones to safely ignore.
The Cannonball jellyfish are the most common in our area, and fortunately one of the least venomous. This species is most numerous during the summer and fall. They have round white bells bordered below by a brown or purple band. They have no tentacles but do have a firm, chunky feeding apparatus formed by the joining of the oral arms. Rarely do they grow larger than 8-10 inches and are considered a pest to commercial trawl fishermen because they clog and damage nets and slow down fishing.
Probably the most widely recognized jellyfish in South Carolina waters are the "moon jelly. " They have a transparent, saucer-shaped bell and are easily identified by four pink “horseshoes” visible through the bell which typically reaches 6-8 inches in diameter. This type is only slightly venomous, causing a prickly sensation to the immediate area of contact.
The Portuguese man o war is not a “true” jellyfish, but is closely related. These marine animals consist of a complex colony of individual members, including a float, modified feeding polyps and reproductive medusa. Though typically inhabiting the tropics, sub-tropics and Gulf Stream, when propelled by wind and ocean currents, they sometimes drift into near-shore waters of South Carolina.
Swimmers should definitely be in-the-know about these creatures and steer clear because they can inflict extremely painful stings. Sting symptoms include severe shooting pain that feels like an electrical shock resulting in intense joint and muscle pain followed by headaches, faintness, nausea, and vomiting.
When stung, the careful removal of all tentacles adhering to the skin is necessary by using sand, towels or seaweed because as long as the tentacles remain on the skin, they will continue to discharge venom.
Used with varying degrees of success as an antidote are: meat tenderizer, sugar, vinegar, and sodium bicarbonate, none of which the regular beachgoer would have packed along with sun tan lotion and a towel. Hopefully a lifeguard stand would have emergency supplies on hand.
With luck, we won’t encounter these jellyfish this summer, but with the changeable weather we’ve experienced so far, one never knows what Mother Nature has in store.
Stay aware of your beach surroundings and enjoy your summer, safely.
