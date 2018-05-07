Attention senior citizens: You're not a doctor. Go to one if you're feeling poorly

Webster’s New Collegiate Dictionary defines "stubborn" as being unreasonably obstinate; fixed or set in purpose or opinion; difficult to manage and resolute."
Why is it that some folks, when they’re sick — folks who are wise enough, after living to be in their 80’s, surviving the Great Depression era, working all their life, and raising a family through hard times and good times — are still too stubborn to go see a doctor to find out what ails them. Instead, they stay home in bed and pop some acetaminophen.
When did they hang out a doctor’s shingle on their front door and frame the "medical degree" they received from DIYU (Do It Yourself University)?
Acetaminophen is an over the counter pain reliever and fever reducer. Meaning there’s no prescription needed to buy it from any grocer, pharmacy or retail store that has a health department. The bottles of extra strength 500mg. caplets come under various brand names depending on which store you shop.
Many senior citizens, by the time they reach their 70’s and 80’s, have had cataract surgery and most probably need magnified reading glasses to read fine print. Although the front of the label on a bottle is easily read, it’s the really fine print that presents the problem. Take ‘dosage’ for instance. While a majority of people medicating themselves, say, with aspirin, will normally take 2 regular strength 325mg. every 4 hours until they feel better, it would be unwise or healthy to take acetaminophen this way. But unless you read the fine print, you can do severe damage to your liver. Acetaminophen at 500mg is to be taken 2 caplets every 6 hours, not every 4 hours and one should not exceed 6 caplets in 24 hours. One should thoroughly read the very fine print before opening a bottle and popping a pill for every ache and pain.
The first word in bold type immediately following “Uses” is: “WARNINGS”-Liver warning; severe liver damage may occur if you take more than 4,000 mg.of acetaminophen in 24 hours, if you take 3 or more alcoholic drinks a day or if you’re taking other medication that contains acetaminophen. The "allergy alert" says acetaminophen may cause severe skin reactions. Symptoms may include skin reddening, blisters, or a rash. If a skin reaction occurs stop use and seek medical help right away. Ask a doctor before use if you have liver disease. Ask a doctor if you’re taking the blood thinner Warfarin. Stop and ask a doctor if a pain gets worse or lasts more than 10 days.
The key word here is "ask."
So if you’ve taken acetaminophen for 10 days and still feel rotten, you've likely consumed way more medication than you should have and hopefully, you haven’t damaged your body.
The Webster’s Collegiate Thesaurus offers these synonyms for "stubborn:" bullheaded, headstrong, mulish, pigheaded, and unyielding."
A ‘senior-citizen’ friend of mine is the person that instigated this article when I found out she had been sick over a week and instead of visiting a doctor, decided to stay in bed and use acetaminophen for her ailment.
After a heated discussion over the phone, I told her to get up off her ‘happy’ and go see a doctor.
When you're sick, don’t self-medicate. Make a doctor's appointment.
