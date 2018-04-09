Think a loved one may need a nursing home in the future? Start your research now

The word "inevitable" may be conceived in different ways.
When used as a noun, it means “that which is unavoidable or fated." But when used as an adjective, it means “unavoidable or necessary,” which is the way I prefer to use it here.
If you have an elderly parent or spouse and are facing the possibility that they may have to have around-the-clock care you are unable to provide, the time to search for a nursing home is now not later.
If you wait until you face an emergency situation, the pressure on you will be too great, opening the door to an unprepared decision. Not having to make a hasty decision will give you time to talk with folks who already have a loved one in a home and question them as to the kind of care the facility offers and if they are satisfied with it.
You’ll want to know if it is qualified with its ratio of trained personnel per patient, and about the medical staff, dining area and activities for recreation. There should be around the clock skilled nursing care provided with all medical treatments supervised by a physician. Although nursing homes have their own staff doctors, a patient has the right to have their own primary physician called in for treatment. The family of the patient also has the right to the information from the doctor’s exam.
Whether the nursing home operates on 8-hour shifts or 12-hour shifts, there should always be a registered nurse in charge. If the RN is sometimes unavailable, a licensed practical nurse can substitute.
The pulse and heartbeat of any nursing home staff are the certified nursing aides, who perform the one-on-one daily patient chores such as feeding, bathing, dressing, diapering and plenty of tender loving care. Although CNA’s are well trained, their pay is far below what they are worth as far as physical duties, patience and dedication to their patients.
If a patient has a problem or complaint, the senior CNA on a shift will report to the charge nurse, who, after looking into the situation, will report the director of nursing. If a patient's complaint is not taken care of, it can be brought to the attention of the administrator over the director of nursing.
The best way to make sure your loved one is being cared for properly and happy in their environment is to make regular pop-up visits. Don't come on the same day of the week or same time of day. It’s called a "surprise" for a reason.
There are at least 20 nursing homes/assisted living facilities in Beaufort County.
Nursing homes are not the only subject we should be considering as we age. Think about becoming an organ donor. This is a decision that in the long run could affect someone’s health tremendously resulting in a better and longer life. Designating your desire to be an organ donor is easily taken care of when renewing your driver’s license. If you want to do it before then, simply go to DMV to request an updated license that has the donor seal added.
You won’t be sorry. Becoming an organ donor you can save a life.
For more information go to: organdonor.gov to learn more about the process.
