How a Bluffton patriotic group works to preserve the past and make our future brighter

I had the pleasure of being the guest speaker at the Emily Geiger Daughters of the American Revolution Bluffton Chapter March meeting. The DAR is the oldest and largest lineage-based membership service patriotic organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United States efforts toward independence. Other area DAR are chapters are Capt. William Hilton on Hilton Head Island and Thomas Heyward Jr., in Beaufort. The non-profit group promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism. Membership is limited to direct lineal descendants of soldiers or others of the Revolutionary period.
I spoke about how Bluffton used to be in my heyday. Some in the group nodded their heads when I touched on familiar happenings. Later, I fielded questions from 10-12 members of the audience.
A member asked about the role the churches played during the earlier years. My response was that the churches in Old Town Bluffton played a very important part in lives then just as they do now. In fact, all of the original churches of various denominations are in the same locations. A few have been completely rebuilt and enlarged to accommodate membership of a growing population. But their spirit remain the same.
The question of which eateries were my favorite was quite easily answered. I told the group that as " ‘young’ marrieds" building our home and raising our family, money was limited so our family kitchen was our favorite spot for meals.
There were many other questions, but my favorite question was, “What one thing would you want to remain the same in Bluffton?” My simple response was to be able to experience the quietness of an early evening as the sun sets while strolling down Calhoun Street where the only thing heard would be the soft melodious strains of piano music being played by Luke Peeples, Bluffton’s own private maestro. Those were the days!
At the conclusion of my speech, the DAR presented me with a lovely basket filled with a calla and a peace lilies along with a $100 check made out to my favorite charity, the Shriners Hospital.
The Emily Geiger chapter turned in a very busy 2017 annual report to the national organization. Special projects included scholarships for student award winners and the marking of patriot graves and historical markers. The group's fundraising contributions surpassed $4,000 and was distributed to local agencies.
During the same meeting, six area high school students were recognized with the Good Citizens medal, a certificate and a $50 scholarship. Emily Geiger chapter members volunteered in 2017 a total of 5,422 hours in Service to America activities. The majority of those hours were spent in our hometown of Bluffton and included church activities, fundraising for organizations such as the Red Cross, volunteering in schools as tutors and presenting educational programs.
We, as citizens of our community, whether we are DAR members or not, can strive to live by their motto: “God, Home and Country”.
