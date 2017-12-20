Bluffton teen will spend Christmas at home. But intense chemo starts the next day

More Videos 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket Pause 0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:25 After 50+ years, he lost his job at the Beaufort Greyhound. Retirement didn’t take. 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 0:44 Ready, set, crawl: Tiny treadmills test baby sea turtle's endurance 1:14 Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017 0:50 Shared memories of Beaufort's legendary Nathaniel Bennett 0:27 Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 1:50 Visiting the likely site of famous Lowcountry root doctor's grave Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bluffton teen say chemo sucks, but May River High is amazing Michael Mugrage, 15, who is currently battling an aggressive cancer, returned to May River High School for a brief time on Wednesday for the first time since the end of October. This is the warm welcome that he received. Michael Mugrage, 15, who is currently battling an aggressive cancer, returned to May River High School for a brief time on Wednesday for the first time since the end of October. This is the warm welcome that he received. Delayna Earley Staff video

