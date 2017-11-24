More Videos

    The city of Hardeeville announced a massive residential and commercial development set to begin in 2018 in the town's East Argent Tract. While 9,500 homes will eventually be built, zoning allowed for 12,574 units.

Plans for massive new development off U.S. 278 has Lowcountry residents concerned

By Michael Olinger

November 24, 2017 10:18 AM

Over roughly the next two decades the development of the East Argent community is slated to add 9,500 homes, 1.5 million square feet of retail and office space, and 20,000 residents that will more than quadruple the population of Hardeeville.

Since The Island Packet first reported on this development, which would be situated on a roughly 7,300-acre plot west of Argent Boulevard and north of U.S. 278, discussion and debate amongst readers has been robust.

The East Argent development is tentatively due to be complete in 2040.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

