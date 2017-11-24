Plans for massive new development off U.S. 278 has Lowcountry residents concerned

More Videos 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes Pause 0:41 Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers 0:47 Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine. 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 1:01 Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake? 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes The city of Hardeeville announced a massive residential and commercial development set to begin in 2018 in the town's East Argent Tract. While 9,500 homes will eventually be built, zoning allowed for 12,574 units. The city of Hardeeville announced a massive residential and commercial development set to begin in 2018 in the town's East Argent Tract. While 9,500 homes will eventually be built, zoning allowed for 12,574 units. Drew Martin Google, staff video

The city of Hardeeville announced a massive residential and commercial development set to begin in 2018 in the town's East Argent Tract. While 9,500 homes will eventually be built, zoning allowed for 12,574 units. Drew Martin Google, staff video