Plans for massive new development off U.S. 278 has Lowcountry residents concerned

Over roughly the next two decades the development of the East Argent community is slated to add 9,500 homes, 1.5 million square feet of retail and office space, and 20,000 residents that will more than quadruple the population of Hardeeville.
Since The Island Packet first reported on this development, which would be situated on a roughly 7,300-acre plot west of Argent Boulevard and north of U.S. 278, discussion and debate amongst readers has been robust.
The East Argent development is tentatively due to be complete in 2040.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
