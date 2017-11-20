Their May River classmate has an aggressive cancer. So they’re finding unusual ways to help.

More Videos 0:47 Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer Pause 0:53 Watch the moment Hilton Head broke the Guinness World Record 0:36 This Puerto Rican family's home was destroyed by Maria. Now they live on Hilton Head 0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer 0:52 When it comes to Lowcountry Christmas trees, be choosy. 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:36 Irma's damage to Hilton Head: By the numbers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate In this time lapse, watch as faculty and students at Bluffton's May River High School donate big money to help their classmate, Michael Mugrage. Michael, 15, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. In this time lapse, watch as faculty and students at Bluffton's May River High School donate big money to help their classmate, Michael Mugrage. Michael, 15, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Drew Martin Staff video

