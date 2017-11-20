Their May River classmate has an aggressive cancer. So they’re finding unusual ways to help.

As students poured into the hallway’s Monday morning, teachers Brad Wilson and Chelsi Klutch were yelling out to students.
“Hey blue jeans, get your wristband here.”
For $2, the school district allowed students and staff at Bluffton’s May River High School to wear jeans instead of their uniform – khaki or black – pants. Uniform rules still apply for their top halves.
The yellow wristband signified they paid their dues rather than being sent to in-school suspension.
The money raised will help fellow student Michael Mugrage’s family with their medical bills.
Three weeks ago Michael, 15, was diagnosed with high-risk rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He faces 54 weeks of treatment for the cancer that has spread to his lungs, skull and bone marrow.
But the school’s fundraising doesn’t stop there. Besides jeans day and candy bar sales, principal Todd Bornscheuer hopes another event after Thanksgiving break will raise even more money — and Michael’s spirits, too.
Bornscheuer said the event was masterminded to support Michael in case treatment causes his hair to fall out – donations will determine which faculty member and which student will have their head shaved.
On Monday, Bornscheuer asked social studies teacher Michael Nathan Campbell if he was going to volunteer.
“I don’t know if you’re going to throw your own money in getting (my head shaved).” Campbell replied.
“Of course I am,” Bornscheuer shot back.
“See, you (Bornscheuer) have more money than me,” Campbell replied.
“It’s a fundraiser,” the principal replied. “It’s going to grow back.”
While Bornscheuer doesn’t have a lot of hair himself, he and four faculty members and five students have committed to participate.
Bornscheuer explained how it’s going to work.
Each person will have a jar with his or her photo on the front.
Participants will carry a jar with another person’s face selling $1 tickets to have that person’s head shaved.
The person’s jar that has the most money ‘wins’ to have his or her head shaved.
Bornscheuer reminded students that they could wear jeans again on Tuesday during the morning announcement.
“Lets see the whole school in jeans tomorrow.”
