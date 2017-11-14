Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

The Beaufort County Council voted overwhelmingly Monday night against a rezoning request that could have allowed a massive redevelopment project at the Hilton Head National Golf Club in greater Bluffton.
Beaufort County Library System had their ribbon cutting and an open house at the Bluffton Branch on Monday to showcase their Bookmobile. When the bookmobile is fully outfitted, it will have four iPad Pros in custom-made, pull out shelves – the second bookmobile in the nation to have this feature.