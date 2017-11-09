From left, Bluffton's Katie Givens, a cousin of Pressana Grant, Hilton Head's Coretta Orage, a member of Grant's church on the island, and Hardeeville's April Ford, another cousin of Grant's, watch a video of Grant singing during Thursday a memorial gathering for Grant, a well-known Bluffton resident who died on Nov. 1 in a car accident.
Bluffton Packet

Community gathers to remember ‘songbird of Bluffton’

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

November 09, 2017 4:12 PM

A community gathering was held in the memory of Pressana Grant on Thursday afternoon at The Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton.

Grant, 61, died Nov. 1 in a single-vehicle crash on Bluffton Parkway near Burnt Church Road. Known as the “songbird of Bluffton,” she became well known for singing at numerous community, church and personal events.

Thursday’s gathering, which was held following Grant’s funeral at Campbell Chapel AME Church in Bluffton, offered the community one more chance to remember and celebrate the life of Grant, said the event’s co-organizer Geist Ussery, a private chef and caterer in Bluffton.

“She was a part of everything around here,” he said, “and spiritually, she was a beacon.”

“She is going to be missed, that’s for sure,” said Bluffton’s Isiahette Bradshaw, a lifelong friend of Grant’s.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

