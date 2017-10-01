Calling all chalk artists! Bluffton’s Chalk the Walk competition is coming

Do you fancy yourself an artist? Are you comfortable using concrete instead of canvas? Then Bluffton’s inaugural Chalk the Walk street art competition might be for you.
The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the Historic Bluffton Arts & Seafood Festival.
Artists will be given supplies including chalk, a voting form for the People’s Choice Award in the competition, space to produce their masterpiece and entry into the competition, which will offer cash prizes.
People can work individually or in teams of up to four, and should expect a crowd to watch them work.
Standard spaces come with a $25 entry fee, while premium spaces on Calhoun Street will be $50. The event is open to people of all ages and abilities and will take place in Bluffton’s Historic District. For a full rundown of rules, judging criteria and award categories, click here.
Entries are due by Oct. 6 according to the Festival and Bluffton Chamber of Commerce websites, but the entry form linked to on the site says Sept. 30. People are encouraged to register early as spaces are limited.
Applicants are asked to mail completed applications and checks to Old Town Bluffton Merchants, PO Box 3436, Bluffton, SC 29910 or to drop them off at Sippin’ Cow Cafe & Grill at 36 Promenade Street in Bluffton.
If rain should interfere with the competition the event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the same time.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
