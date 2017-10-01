File
File

Bluffton Packet

Bluffton history buffs might want to check out this upcoming lecture

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 01, 2017 11:12 AM

The Bluffton Historical Preservation Society will host the third lecture of their 2017 lecture series on Monday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m., according to an event listing on the Bluffton Chamber of Commerce website.

The lecture, titled “Growing up in Bluffton,” will feature Bluffton locals Emmett McCracken and Jacob Martin, the release said.

It will be presented at Bluffton’s Town Hall Auditorium at 20 Bridge Street, and tickets to the event are $5. All proceeds from the event will be put toward preserving the city’s historical documents digitally.

If you would like more information about the event, contact the staff of The Heyward House at (843) 757-6293.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What was Indian Hill Baptist Church like 50 years ago?

What was Indian Hill Baptist Church like 50 years ago? 0:51

What was Indian Hill Baptist Church like 50 years ago?
Bluffton makes room for parking in Old Town 0:40

Bluffton makes room for parking in Old Town
This is what Sun City looked like 24 years ago 0:55

This is what Sun City looked like 24 years ago

View More Video