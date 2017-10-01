Bluffton history buffs might want to check out this upcoming lecture

The Bluffton Historical Preservation Society will host the third lecture of their 2017 lecture series on Monday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m., according to an event listing on the Bluffton Chamber of Commerce website.
The lecture, titled “Growing up in Bluffton,” will feature Bluffton locals Emmett McCracken and Jacob Martin, the release said.
It will be presented at Bluffton’s Town Hall Auditorium at 20 Bridge Street, and tickets to the event are $5. All proceeds from the event will be put toward preserving the city’s historical documents digitally.
If you would like more information about the event, contact the staff of The Heyward House at (843) 757-6293.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
