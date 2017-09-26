Thanks, Chris! Nation, world remembers historic voyage of Christopher Columbus

In the fall of 1451 in Genoa, Italy, a man was born who would later discover America — Christopher Columbus.
The eldest of five children, he and one of his younger brothers, Bartholomew, sometimes helped their father, a wool weaver, by carding raw wool. But even at a young age, Christopher kept his eyes on the sea and knew in his heart that the day would come he would captain his own ship.
It was Bartholomew who planned the great voyage with Christopher and became his right-hand-man in all his enterprises. On the morning of Oct. 12, 1492, at the age of 41, Christopher stepped ashore in America. That discovery was an accident. Columbus was really seeking a shorter western sea route from Europe to Asia. When he sighted America, he believed he had reached his goal.
It was one of the most important landings in history because from that day on, America became a port of the civilized world. Up until the day he died, Columbus continued to believe he had reached Asia. His magnificent seamanship and powerful leadership made his great discovery, although a mistake, and the long voyage over the unknown ocean men called “the sea of darkness,” possible.
Columbus was a self-made, self-taught youngster who grew up to be a tall, strongly built young man with red hair and a ruddy complexion. He spoke three different languages. At 22, he no longer worked for his father and started sailing as a common seaman aboard various ships. It was on one of these voyages that he saw his opportunity to become a sea captain under the Portuguese flag. Portugal was at that time the world’s greatest sea-faring nation.
In 1479, Columbus married Dona Filipa Perestrello. They had one son, Diego. Her father had been one of Prince Henry’s captains, so her high social rank enabled Columbus to meet important officials. In 1484, after his wife died, Columbus journeyed to Spain to seek backers for his own ship. He took his son Diego with him. After the fall of Granada in January 1492, the Spanish sovereign agreed to finance Columbus’s expedition. The ships the Nina and the Penta were among them. A third ship, the Santa Maria, was chartered and Columbus captained the vessel himself. He selected two captains from Palos, Spain, to lead the other ships.
Historic voyage
At dawn on Aug. 3, 1492, the three ships hoisted anchor in Palos Harbor and got underway.
As they sailed westward, Columbus kept records of their progress. For the most part, the passage was smooth sailing and the winds were steady. But about midway into the voyage, when the winds changed and the ships encountered the thick growing grass of the Sargasso Sea, the men became fearful. That fear grew and, on Oct. 8 and 9, the men were ready to rebel. Columbus agreed to turn back if land was not sighted in three days.
But luck was on his side. At 2 a.m. on Oct. 12, the little Spanish fleet sailed in among the Bahama Islands. Columbus named the first land he sighted San Salvador, now called Watlings Island. The Spaniards knelt on the sand and gave thanks to God for the safe and successful voyage. America was discovered!
Fourteen years after his discovery, on May 20, 1506, at the age of 55, Columbus died.
Legacy
Columbus Day is celebrated on October 12 to honor the day he set foot on the soil of the New World.
Colombia, South America, the only country in the world with a name originated from Columbus himself, celebrates “El dia de la Raza y de la Hispanidad.” The event celebrates the encounter of “the two worlds” — the Old and the New — and reflects on the richness that racial diversity has brought to the culture.
In 1892 U.S. President Benjamin Harrison called upon the nation to celebrate the four hundredth anniversary of the landing of Columbus.
Many states now recognize Oct. 12 as a legal holiday because in 1934, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt proclaimed it a federal holiday called Columbus Day.
But since 1970, the holiday has been fixed as the second Monday in October.
This year Columbus Day is October 9. If you had the day off, I hope you enjoyed it. You can thank Christopher Columbus!
