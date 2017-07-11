Hair-raising adventure! Trip to Bluffton grocery store results in impromptu haircut

While we say our night time prayers, we should also get in the habit of saying our morning prayers to give thanks for a good night’s rest and for the gift of another day. We should also ask “what good can we accomplish to honor God’s kingdom throughout this day?”
When my feet hit the floor at 5 a.m., it’s the beginning of what could be an adventurous day. I never know from that first cup of coffee when the sun rises until the sun sets at the end of the day what good or bad will transpire. But I do know a good part of the day will be spent in the kitchen stirring the cook pots — bad for me, but good for hearty appetites that pop-in-and-out like there’s a sign on the back door reading: “Jean’s Buffet Diner.”
The one good thing about being a “domestic-engineer” is I can at least squeeze in a little time of my own on days the tide is low for an early morning walk to the creek with my camera to get some scenery shots.
The bad thing is I won’t be able to retire until I’m six feet under. As the saying goes, “Man works from sun to sun, woman’s work is never done!”
Recently, a routine shopping trip to the grocery store turned out to be an adventurous day. When leaving my car and walking toward the store, a lady told me she liked my hair cut. I thanked her. She asked, “What’s the name of the beauty shop you use?”
I replied, “Me, Myself & I.”
“Is it a local shop in the area?” she asked. Where is it located?”
“Yes, it’s really, really local for me because it’s located in my bathroom at home,” I told her.
“What? You cut your own hair?” my new friend asked.
“Yep, since I was 15 years old.”
Here’s where the adventure started in earnest.
“Do you cut other people’s hair?” she asked.
“Not usually, but on occasion.”
We continued on into the grocery store. A few minutes later, I saw her heading down the aisle toward me.
“The person who cuts my hair at the shop I go to left town and I really need a trim,” she said. “My hair style is similar to yours. Would you trim mine?”
I gave her hair a quick look.
“I see what you’re talking about and yes, it is a little full at the crown and could use a scissor trim.”
“I live in Sun City,” she said. “If you give me your street address, I’d be glad to come to your home for you to trim it.”
“I don’t live in Sun City,” I said. “Besides it would only take five minutes to do the trim. Except all I have in my purse are small scissors to clip coupons and I don’t have a comb. Sorry.”
I pushed my cart down the coffee aisle to continue my shopping. Then here she comes again.
“Look, I found these shears on the office supply aisle and a comb out of cosmetics,” she said. “I checked them out at customer service so can we dart in the restroom real quick for you to trim my hair?”
“Sure,” I said. “Give me a minute to draw up a legal document for you to sign saying you won’t sue me if you’re not satisfied and we’ll park our carts in the door of the rest room to keep them open so the staff won’t call the law on us.”
She watched in the mirror as I used the comb and scissors to give her a trim. It took less than five minutes.
“Oh my,” she said. “That looks nice and feels so much better.” She patted the back of her hair. “Now I insist you keep these shears as my way of thanking you.”
So a good deed was done, a haircut was given and I got a new pair of shears.
Like I said, any day can be an adventure, even in the coffee aisle at the grocery store.
Contributor Jean Tanner is a lifetime rural resident of the Bluffton area and can be reached at jstmeema@hargray.com.
