Hate it when businesses answer your call with a machine? Join the club

Alexander Graham Bell was granted his patent for the telephone on March 7, 1876. It came after Bell, a Scottish teacher of the deaf who came to the United States in 1871, experimented on the device for years. His creation had and continues to have a huge impact on the private and business sectors.
The telephone has undergone a variety of improvements through the years, some good, some not so much. In the business world, one particular development is the automated device that answers when no person is available, allowing the caller to record a message for the business.
The key phrase here is “no person is available.”
In my way of thinking, a lot of businesses misuse this option, putting stress on the caller, especially when there is usually a receptionist sitting at the desk while the phone is ringing. What was she hired for anyway? What is she doing while the callers fingers are getting a workout pushing one button after another to make a connection and finally having to leave a message and hope for a speedy reply.
This is called “Ring Central Auto-Receptionist,” and serves as a ‘virtual’ receptionist service. It is in the “not so much” category of improvements.
Case in point. At 9 a.m. on a recent morning, a piece of my equipment was dropped off for repair at a business. I left it at the receptionist’s the desk. She said she’d give it to the repair department and that it should be ready in 30 minutes. I told her I’d run to the grocery store and check back before heading home to see if it was ready for pick-up.
As good as my word, 30 minutes later I called back, and what do I get? The “Ring Central Auto-Receptionist.” I let my fingers do the walking even though I suspect the receptionist was sitting right there. I punched this number and that number, left my message and headed home.
Two hours later, she returned my call and said, “Oh yes, Mrs. Tanner, your item was repaired and ready for pick-up 20 minutes after you dropped it off and can be picked up anytime.”
To which I replied, “Well guess what? I called as promised, no one answered, I left my message and have been home for an hour and a half with my midday meal almost ready. So I will pick it up next time I’m out that way, thank you.”
The ‘Ring Central Auto-Receptionist’ can really try a person’s patience. After punching the correct number, you are then given more options, such as punch “0” for customer service. You punch that number only to be told “all associates are currently on the line with other customers, please stay on the line to be answered shortly.” “Shortly could be anywhere from one to ten minutes, while loud, ridiculous music blasts in your ear.
I don’t think Alexander Graham Bell had this in mind when he patented his invention.
Let’s face it, we don’t live in “Mayberry” anymore where you ring up a number and a switchboard operator routes your call for you.
I have, however, come up with a simple solution.
Leave the phone on the hook, hop in the car, drive to the place of business, look the receptionist “eyeball to eyeball” and ask for service. And always say PLEASE!
Contributor Jean Tanner is a lifetime rural resident of the Bluffton area and can be reached at jstmeema@hargray.com.
