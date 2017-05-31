How a Pritchardville picket fence romance lead to 60 years of marriage

Thinking about an upcoming 60th wedding anniversary, coming up in June, brought this song to mind:
“Love and Marriage”
“Love and marriage, love and marriage,
go together like a horse and carriage.
This I tell you brother, you can’t have one without the other.
Love and marriage, love and marriage,
Its an institute you can’t disparage,
ask the local gentry,
and they will say it’s elementary.
Try, try, try to separate them, it’s an illusion.
Try, try, try, and you will only come to this conclusion,
love and marriage, love and marriage,
go together like a horse and carriage,
dad was told by mother,
you can’t have one without the other.”
The lyrics by Sammy Cahn and music by Jimmy Van Heusen were written for the musical version of the 1938 Thornton Wilder play “Our Town” and sung by Frank Sinatra in 1955 on the NBC-TV Producer’s Showcase production of “Our Town,” when aired on national television.
The meaning of some of the words in this song, when dissected, could give a person a whole different outlook; for instance, the line “it’s an institute you can’t disparage.” The word “disparage” means to degrade by marriage below one’s class.
Calling it an “institute” means the act of instituting as a collection of principles and precepts in a legal compendium meaning, put together, principles and precepts equals an authoritative conduct weighing together a field of knowledge.
The there’s “ask the local gentry, they will say it’s elementary.” The “gentry” means aristocracy, while “elementary” deals with the simplest principles of something. Calling the combination of love and marriage an “illusion” could mean something that deceives or misleads intellectually.
According to government figures, the song’s proposition that love and marriage go together “like a horse and carriage” does not sound so impressive in 21st century America. Figures from 2005 figures show four babies out of ten were born out of wedlock.
The impending wedding anniversary is my and husband Harry’s 60th. It’s on June 14.
The headline reference to a “picket fence romance” is more or less how it all began.
Back in 1955, Harry was fresh out of four years in the U.S. Air Force. He arrived back home in Pritchardville and dropped in on one of the Saturday night dances held at the F.F.A. camp on All Joy Road. That’s when he spotted me in a group of high school students who were hanging-out, dancing and having fun.
I caught his eye. It peaked his interest enough that even though he was some years older, he got up enough courage to call me at home. He invited me to go see a movie at the drive-in theatre in Hardeeville. Of course, Mama wouldn’t allow it unless my older brother Phillip and his date went with us as chaperones.
Back then, basketball was a big thing, even though our school only had a clay court to practice on. We held our home games in Hardeeville’s gym until Bluffton High School was blessed with a brand new gymnasium with glass backboards. After our games in Hardeeville, we’d head over to Nick’s Grill out on Highway 17 for hamburgers, fries and a Coke. Nick’s served up the best pecan pie you could ever wrap your lips around, so Harry would always mingle with the crowd and set me up with a slice of pie.
Then, one Sunday, he paid me a visit at my parent’s home. He noticed that the picket fence out front was badly in need of paint. He asked Mama if I could help him paint it. I guess he figured it was a way to get enough brownie-points so he could take me out without a chaperone. Mama agreed. After after taking about two weeks to complete the job, Mama said she’d never heard two people argue so much. She also said we ended up with more paint on us than on the fence.
Painting a picket fence ain’t no easy job. So, after we married and had a home of our own, we decided on “ranch-style” fencing with square posts and flat rails. We still argued while we’re painting and still ended up with paint smeared all over us. When couples are married for 60 years or more, I guess arguing goes right along with part of the entertainment. When our boys ask if we argue all the time, I just say, “No, son we’re just having a hearty discussion!”
The 1946 Hoagy Carmichael song “‘Ole Buttermilk Sky” puts a soft touch on this thing called love and marriage.
“Ole buttermilk sky,
I’m a-keepin’ my eye peeled on you,
what’s the good word tonight,
are you gonna be mellow tonight?
Ole buttermilk sky,
don’t ‘cha fail me when I’m needin’ you most,
hang a moon above her hitching post,
hitch me to the one I love.”
