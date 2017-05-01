Don't get pulled over for speeding in Old Town

A stretch of May River Road's speed limit has been reduced by 10 mph to 30 mph in Bluffton starting Monday, May 1, 2017. The new speed limit is permanent. A press release stated that the Deputy Town Manager Scott Marshall will alert drivers to the speed limit change through message boards, new signage and posts to social media. We just wanted you to know too.
This Saturday, April 1, 2017, the Hilton Head PGA Tour Superstore opens in Bluffton. Daniel Klevansky, regional manager, says while this store’s footprint is about half the size, it has all of the amenities as it’s larger siblings - a few less instruction and fitting bays and an indoor full-sized tennis court. Take a stroll through the Bluffton store to see the newest addition to retail in the Lowcountry.

Sun City Hilton Head retiree Fred 'the Fantastique' Reisz performs some close-up magical card tricks as a warm-up to the Lowcountry's club annual magic show “An Evening of Magic,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017 to be held at Bluffton’s Lord of Life Lutheran Church at 351 Buckwalter Parkway.

Chris Harrison, host of "The Bachelorette," made a brief appearance at the March 28, 2017, Russell Dickerson concert put on for the show's swing through Bluffton before Rachel Lindsay, this season's Bachelorette, arrived with her date.

Super fan Heather Carlsberg of Hilton Head Island tells us what she thinks is happening at a secret "The Bachelorette" filming spot on Boundary Street in Old Town Bluffton. Carlsberg and her mom, Sherri Carlsberg of Bluffton, were the only ones who seemed to have found the location the evening of March 28.

Bicyclists with Ride 2 Recovery rolled through Okatie and Beaufort on March 8, 2017. Ride 2 Recovery is part of Project Hero, which helps veterans and first responders affected by post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives.

The Bluffton Police Department recently added K9 dogs "Teeko" and "Hunden." On March 7, 2017, the canines, who came from the Czech Republic, showed their skill at the M.C. Riley Complex in Bluffton. Working with them, their handlers — who joined the dogs for a month of training last month in North Carolina — officers Joseph DeLong and Jason Rodriguez.

Owner Lisa Bragg walked us through the property of what will be The Old Towne Manor, which she describes as a bed-and-breakfast with southern charm and a modern feel. After renovations, the 6,500-square-foot building will feature pine flooring, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, wrap-around porches, six guest suites and an owner's suite. A separate 2,400-square-foot guest house will be connected by a breezeway, and an outdoor area will include a fireplace with a lounge area, a pool and a hot tub. Renovations are expected to begin on March 15, with a potential "soft" opening late summer 2017.

Erik Anderson, owner of May River Media, produced this video not as a project for the Town of Bluffton but because he has seen so many drivers screw up the rules. Anderson said that he drives the traffic circle everyday and sometimes feels as though his life is in danger. In fact, in this video he posted to his company's Facebook page, he shows two examples of near collisions.

