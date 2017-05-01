Don't get pulled over for speeding in Old Town

This Saturday, April 1, 2017, the Hilton Head PGA Tour Superstore opens in Bluffton. Daniel Klevansky, regional manager, says while this store’s footprint is about half the size, it has all of the amenities as it’s larger siblings - a few less instruction and fitting bays and an indoor full-sized tennis court. Take a stroll through the Bluffton store to see the newest addition to retail in the Lowcountry.