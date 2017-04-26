Why we should rethink our approach to Easter eggs and sunrise services

When did Easter get so discombobulated? What ever happened to Easter sunrise services and dyed Easter eggs — I’m speaking of real eggs, hard boiled and ready to eat after being dipped in a cup of PAAS egg dye tablets and vinegar to emerge in brilliant colors?
Can anyone still remember gathering around the table with your siblings and arguing over which color would be yours. Or, while the egg was still warm, writing your name on it with a wax birthday candle so when came out of the dye you had your own personalized egg?
Should we blame ourselves for falling for such poppycock as scattering hundreds of plastic eggs in a field for a bunch of screaming young’uns to race around to see who can gather the most eggs? Or should we lay the blame on the Highland Manufacturing & Sales Co. when it was issued a patent in November 1978 for their invention of the hinged plastic egg that would change egg hunts forever by creating hollow, plastic, colorful eggs?
Times are changing and the Easter Bunny doesn’t even get to hide his eggs anymore.
We need to bring back the tradition of dying eggs at the kitchen table to make it a memorable holiday for everyone. My children and grandchildren still remember the joyous, fun times we had dying and decorating eggs the night before Easter. We adults, need to instill in our youngsters’ minds the idea that the whole world hasn’t turned into plastic, at least not yet. There will always be a basket of boiled and dyed eggs come Easter morning at my house.
In years gone by, young’uns always looked forward to multiple hiding of the eggs after Easter Sunday dinner. The kids would be cloistered in the house while a few adults would go out to hide the eggs. Of course, there was always had one egg marked the “prize egg.” When the egg seekers had found just about all they could, one of the adults would have to say, “You’re getting warm”, when the seekers were nearing a hidden spot or “You’re hot, you’re hot” when they were almost on top of the egg.
Those poor eggs. By the end of the day, some of them had been hidden so many times they’d be cracked. After the hunt, we would gather round with salt and pepper shakers, peel and eat.
That’s not the only tradition we’ve lost. Whatever happened to Easter sunrise services? Out of the 35 churches listed in the Church Directory section of The Island Packet, three listed a 7 a.m. service, but only three more advertised an Easter Sunrise service.
All the other churches opted to have their worship services at the regular time, with some gathering for breakfast at 8 a.m. prior to Sunday School and the worship service. Maybe they were worried an outdoor sunrise service would mean swarms of gnats or that sunrise was too early to get motivated. But,in Luke 24:1-3, it says: “On the first day of the week, very early in the morning the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus.” Very early in the morning means just that, early.
Do you think Jesus expected breakfast when He arose? Do you think maybe He would have minded swatting a few ‘no-see-ums’?
Maybe next year, there’ll be more sunrise services and lots of real dyed Easter eggs to hide. The correlation of the two acknowledges the resurrection of Jesus and represents new life.
Contributor Jean Tanner is a lifetime rural resident of the Bluffton area and can be reached at jstmeema@hargray.com.
