Special Olympians compete at May River High

Over 350 students of varying ages competed in the 100-meter dash on the morning of Friday, April 21, 2017 at May River High School during the Special Olympics South Carolina Area 8 Regional Spring Games.
The athletes came from Bluffton, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island.
There were varying forms of competitions that included, among others, 100-meter, assisted, independent runs and walks and ball throws.
The event was in conjunction with Special Olympics and Hilton Head Island based SOAR, a local non-profit that provides activities and recreation for special needs children and adults in the Lowcountry.
