‘Mama:’ Busy hands, a cheerful disposition and a very loving heart

Mama, Gladys Elsie Cooler Simmons, born in Okatie, SC, July 9, 1919, passed away March 23, 2017 at the age of 97 years, 9 months, and 23 days. She was a widow, predeceased by her husband, Jessie R. Simmons, a month before celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary in 1996. Surviving her are two daughters, 15 grandchildren, 23 great grand-children and 21 great-great grand-children.
My mama — born and raised in an era when folks used outdoor privys, hand pumped their water, washed dishes in an enameled dishpan and threw the dish water out the back door — was an achiever.
In 1933 at the age of 14, she eloped, marrying my daddy, who was twice as old as she, and never looked back. She had that Amelia Earhart adventurous spirit about her.
She and my daddy raised four children — two boys and two girls — during the hard years of the 1940’s, and while he worked away from home, she, the homemaker, cooked, cleaned and made hand-made clothes for us children. My sister Carolyn, and I were especially proud of our matching dotted-swiss-sundresses. Forty years later, she was still making special Valentine dresses with red hearts on them for her granddaughters and great granddaughters.
Though busy doing all the necessary chores of her life, she took a mail-order nurse’s course and when finished, stood the state exam, passed with flying colors and became one of the best registered nurses in Beaufort County. During her years of working various shifts at area hospitals and doctor’s offices, being a mother, wife and homemaker was still her No. 1 priority.
Still, I didn’t particularly look forward to her ‘Saturday clean the house days’ because I always got stuck with latrine duty — cleaning the bathroom. After her inspection, she’d almost always tell me to do it again. “If you’d done it right the first time, you wouldn’t have to do it again,” she’d say. Boy, I heard that comment a lot.
She was a caring and compassionate woman, nursing five family members in her home, years on end, until they passed away. The words “give up” were not in her vocabulary.
Carolyn inherited this compassionate nature from mama by caring for her in her and husband Al’s home in Jacksonville, Fla., for the past five years. Mama always gave her many praises when they came home to Bluffton for short visits.
Mama had a serious side, a spiritual side and a fun side. After she retired, she’d put on her fishing clothes, hop in the small boat daddy had tied up at a dock in Rose Dhu creek, and paddle him around for him to cast for shrimp.
She loved country music and especially the cowboys playing their guitars while singing. Years ago, she asked Randy Todd, a “country-bumpkin-redneck” from Pritchardville, to sing “Show Me the Cross and I’ll Find My Way Home” at her funeral. That song really touched her heart.
She was also known to pull devilish pranks. Once she chaperoned a school Beta Club trip to Columbia. After lights-out, we heard noises in the hall way. When we girls peered out our room door, we caught her and the other chaperone, Sadie Graves, in a sitting position, their arms wrapped around their knees, doing “pumpkin-rolls” up and down the hallway.
Another time, she and her sister, Claudia, pulled a “no-no.” They had been given a bag of corn seed by their daddy with instructions to drop it in the holes he had chopped in a row in the garden. He told them there was just enough seed to complete the row. But at the end of the row, they had way too many seeds left. They realized they must have done something wrong. So mama said, “I know, we’ll dig another hole right here and put the rest of them there.”
They did.
But the rains came, the sun came out and viola, a few days later, there was a lot of corn sprouting from one hole. Mother Nature had turned the tables on them. When their misdeed was discovered by their daddy, they got their legs ‘twiggled’!
She was a unique, one of a kind, memorable lady.
I was always proud to call her my mama.
Contributor Jean Tanner is a lifetime rural resident of the Bluffton area and can be reached at jstmeema@hargray.com.
