How a road trip can drive you toward a splash of color and art

Murray Sease, a fabulous Bluffton artist, invited me to the 2nd annual Beaufort Arts Council ArtPop Beaufort reception at the Port Royal Sound Foundation Museum in Okatie recently.
The party celebrated the 10 ArtPop Beaufort winners for 2016-2017. Murray had a painting chosen last year of three cows that was on a billboard you could see in the Gardens Corner area. The ArtPop program promotes local artists’ works through available media space in partnership with Adam’s Outdoor Advertising.
Artists from Beaufort, Jasper, Colleton and Hampton counties are eligible to enter. Adam’s donated billboard space and graphic support to all of the chosen works. What a wonderful thing for a company to do to make art available for all of us who travel around our area.
Two of our Bluffton artists, Nancy Adams and Mary Lester, now have their work on view to travelers on our highways and I know they are thrilled.
The Port Royal Foundation is a wonderful place to visit. There is a small aquarium full of fish that inhabit local waters — lots of different species that are fascinating to watch. We had lots of fun meeting and mingling with everyone.
Visit www.beaufortartscouncil.org to find out how you can enter this fabulous contest next year.
Want to pet a bee?
Do you like bees? Would you like to pet a bee?
The Palmetto Plant Eaters Club invites you to meet Chapin Burgess and his pet bees at 6:30 p.m. April 5. The club meets at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry at 110 Malphrus Road in Bluffton. Burgess will discuss bees and the perils these creatures face in nature.
There will be non-stinging drone bees to hold and pet. The meeting is free and open to the public.
For information go to www.PalmettoPlant Eaters.com.
Bluffton goes Hollywood
Well, Hollywood has come and gone in Bluffton. They took the wanna-be-bride and groom with them. At least I think so I haven’t seen anyone with a longing look in their eyes lurking around town.
There was much excitement and buzz around town for several days last week. Area looky loos who wanted to be part of the filming of The Bachlorette television program lined up and stood for hours to get into the filming area.
Our charming little no-see-ums had a field day and many very “happy meals” with all of those waiting and waiting.
Many who were in line finally gave up and left because, as usual with televison, nothing starts on time. There is hair and makeup, fluffing of clothing. Why did you think these people look so good in the middle of the night?
The filming segment started around midnight so as you might imagine the crowd that was left to watch the couple drool over each other felt like yelling “CUT”!!!
We will probably all watch the program when it is aired to see if Bluffton is mentioned.
My grandchildren and I have a favorite reality program called “Say Yes To The Dress.”
Now that I might stand in line to see filmed.
Get ready for a Taste of Bluffton
Don’t forget to save April 8 on your to-do list.
The 6th annual Taste of Bluffton will be held from 1-5 p.m. April 8 on Calhoun Street, and there will be lots of wonderful food to sample. So come celebrate all of the flavors that Bluffton has to offer and enjoy the ambiance that Old Town offers.
Art at Four Corners
You still have time to stop by Four Corners Gallery to enjoy the annual exhibit that Charlene Gardner puts together.
There are many beautiful pieces that I am sure you will enjoy in this magnificent medium.
Four Corners Gallery is located on May River Road next to Stock Farm Antiques and May River Grill.
Babbie Guscio is the social columnist for The Bluffton Packet. She can be reached at The Store on Calhoun Street or at thestoresc@gmail.com.
