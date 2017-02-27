Daylight Saving Time: Think of it as more time to fish or stroll

“Hey, wait a minute; I’m not ready to get up yet!”
But Daylight Saving Times, the annual ‘spring forward’ day, will arrive this week and and says I must. But I’ll have one more hour of daylight to get in an evening stroll before dark. Whoopee!
Daylight Saving Time, which begins at 2 a.m. March 12, will usher in a sunrise at 7:34 a.m. instead of the 6:35 a.m. we had on March 11, but for daily workers and for sportsmen, the extra hour of daylight will mean a sunset at 7:26 p.m. instead of the 6:26 p.m. It will continue for eight months until 2 a.m. November 5.
Collins Doughtie will be happy as a lark when DST starts. He said in a February column titled “I’m in the mood for longer days”, he’ll get an extra hour of sunlight to lighten his mood’.
In another one of his recent columns — “Fishing memories overshadow troubling times” — he speaks of fishing with his dad at an early age. What could be a better mood’ lifter for a child and yourself than fishing? I remember that when my boys were growing up and the tide was right for fishing, the dirty dishes were left behind and we’d trudge down to the creek to drop a hook or toss out a crab line because the “tide-waits-for-no-one.” I’d always come back in a better mood to tackle those dishes.
Since 1966, the federal government has controlled Daylight SavingsTime. However, two states, Hawaii and Arizona don’t participate in the clock-changing madness since they were were grandfathered’ into the law. Before Congress stepped in to end the confusion and establish a pattern across the country, Daylight Savings Time was based on individual states and customs.
Since the ‘Uniform Time Act’ of 1966 was passed, however, still have been pros and cons as to when to start and end DST. In 2007, Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March and ends at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November.
Observance of Daylight Savings Time elsewhere in the world is highly variable.
What are your thoughts on the subject? Are we all happy?
We should be, if fishing or long walks are involved.
Contributor Jean Tanner is a lifetime rural resident of the Bluffton area and can be reached at jstmeema@hargray.com.
Comments