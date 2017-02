The new traffic signal at S.C. 46 and Kittie's Crossing in Bluffton is live, but with flashing yellow and red lights. Installed to accommodate the soon-to-open Walmart and Sam's Club across from Kittie's Crossing, the signal will be fully operational Jan. 11, 2017, according to a Beaufort County news release. In the interim, here's what to know to stay safe behind the wheel. (Video shot Jan. 6.)