For students at Bluffton's May River High School and H.E. McCracken Middle School, the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, came with an extra dose of the usual Day 1 jitters: everything was new. At May River, of course the facility is brand new. McCracken, meanwhile, is back to the traditional 6th-to-8th-grade configuration after several years as an 8th- and 9th-grade school. That, new principal Jerry Henderson said, meant "all of our students are completely brand new to the building."