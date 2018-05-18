Beaufort Water Festival will be here soon. Here's what you need to know.

SHARE COPY LINK Country singer Granger Smith will headline the 2018 Beaufort Water Festival's concert in the park. Here's a preview of his music. Edited by Ashley Jean Reese Music videos by Granger Smith

Country singer Granger Smith will headline the 2018 Beaufort Water Festival's concert in the park. Here's a preview of his music. Edited by Ashley Jean Reese Music videos by Granger Smith