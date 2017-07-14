This isn’t new news but it’s smart to have your boat sea worthy this weekend. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office marine division as well as Beaufort Police will be checking to make sure your boat is safe for you, your occupants and other boaters as you enjoy the Beaufort Sandbar Concert this weekend. Drew Martin Staff video
This isn’t new news but it’s smart to have your boat sea worthy this weekend. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office marine division as well as Beaufort Police will be checking to make sure your boat is safe for you, your occupants and other boaters as you enjoy the Beaufort Sandbar Concert this weekend. Drew Martin Staff video

Beaufort Water Festival

July 14, 2017 10:11 AM

Is your boat legal? Free inspections Saturday

Local boaters, expect heavy law enforcement this weekend on area waters.

Lt. Michael Paul Thomas, with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, wants new and seasoned boaters to be aware there will be a heavy law enforcement presence this weekend during Beaufort Water festival as well as Saturday’s Beaufort Sandbar Concert.

“We do every year during Beaufort Water Festival when boats are more of a presence in the river. We’ll still have boats on Hilton Head but our focus will be boating safety during the (Beaufort sandbar) concert,” Thomas said.

“Typically if there is going to be a big gathering, we’ll be patrolling.”

Part of that enforcement will be to make sure boaters aren’t getting in the water if they aren’t legal - with no repercussions.

So Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, officers will be at The Sands boat launch offering boaters a free boat inspection to make sure their boat has the equipment required by law - life jackets approved by the United States Coast Guard, fire extinguisher, registration and the like.

Boat inspections

When: Saturday

Where: Port Royal Boat Landing, 50 Sands Beach Rd. (The Sands), Port Royal

When: 10 a.m. to noon

When; July 22, 2017

Where: Parris Island Boat Landing, 50 Marina Boulevard, Beaufort

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Boat basics for South Carolina

View More Video