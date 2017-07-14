Is your boat legal? Free inspections Saturday

Local boaters, expect heavy law enforcement this weekend on area waters.
Lt. Michael Paul Thomas, with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, wants new and seasoned boaters to be aware there will be a heavy law enforcement presence this weekend during Beaufort Water festival as well as Saturday’s Beaufort Sandbar Concert.
“We do every year during Beaufort Water Festival when boats are more of a presence in the river. We’ll still have boats on Hilton Head but our focus will be boating safety during the (Beaufort sandbar) concert,” Thomas said.
“Typically if there is going to be a big gathering, we’ll be patrolling.”
Part of that enforcement will be to make sure boaters aren’t getting in the water if they aren’t legal - with no repercussions.
So Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, officers will be at The Sands boat launch offering boaters a free boat inspection to make sure their boat has the equipment required by law - life jackets approved by the United States Coast Guard, fire extinguisher, registration and the like.
Boat inspections
Where: Port Royal Boat Landing, 50 Sands Beach Rd. (The Sands), Port Royal
When: 10 a.m. to noon
When; July 22, 2017
Where: Parris Island Boat Landing, 50 Marina Boulevard, Beaufort
When: 10 a.m. to noon
