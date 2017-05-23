Beaufort Water Festival is coming. Here is what you need to know

It’s almost time for fireworks over Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, a packed sandbar, music, dancing and other staples of a week-long Lowcountry celebration.
The 62nd annual Beaufort Water Festival begins July 14 and continues through July 23. Back are all the events locals and visitors have come to expect, including the Concert in the Park on July 15.
Aaron Lewis, a former rock frontman and country artist, will headline the concert this year.
Though not a festival-sanctioned event, a concert on the Beaufort sandbar will return to the Water Festival for a second year.
Most events are in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park off Bay Street.
Parking can be tricky, especially during some of the more popular events. A free shuttle service is available during some of the nightly events, including opening ceremonies and the concert.
Outside food, drinks or coolers aren’t allowed in the park. And leave strollers at home during the Concert in the Park. Organizers say the strollers are a hazard to the large crowd and impede walkways.
To ensure your seat. bring your own chair or blanket and set it up near the stage early. The park is closed for an hour before the gates open, so set up before the gates close or soon after they open for the best seats.
Beaufort Water Festival schedule
*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park unless otherwise noted.
July 14
Noon-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
7 p.m.: Opening ceremony. Fireworks and performance by Parris Island Marine Band. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m.. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center.
July 15
8:30 a.m.- noon: Raft Race
9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
9 a.m.: Bocce tournament, badminton tournament.
10 a.m.-noon: Children’s toad fishing tournament and sponsor’s expo. Tournament free and open to children 12 and under. Bring own fishing equipment. Bait is provided.
Noon- 4 p.m.: Free shrimp boat tours.
1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.: Ski show
8 p.m.: Concert in the park, featuring Jordan Rager and Aaron Lewis. Tickets are $30 and gates open at 7 p.m. No strollers, coolers or outside food and drink. Children 5 and under are free, and a free shuttle is available from Beaufort County Government Center.
July 16
9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
9 a.m.- 3 p.m. River rally.
11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Children’s day. Games, activities, shows, bounce houses and prizes. Free admission.
Noon-4 p.m.: Shrimp boat tours.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Teen dance. Ages 13-17, ID required. Tickets are $10.
July 17
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
8 p.m.: Motown Monday. Admission is $15, gates open at 7 p.m. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center. Children 5 and under are free.
July 18
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
8 p.m.: Hometown Tuesday. Entertainment by Bootless. Free admission. Gates open at 7 p.m.
July 19
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
7 p.m.: Talent show. Admission is $10 or free with an official 2017 62nd Annual Water Festival T-shirt. Gates open at 6 p.m. Children 5 and under are free.
July 20
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
6 p.m.: Lowcountry Supper. Cost is $15. Food served from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Entertainment by Eric Daubert and Broke Locals. Children 5 and under are free.
July 21
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
5 p.m.: Bed race. $25 entry per team. 4:30pm check-in. Same-day registration based on space.
8 p.m.: River Dance. $15 admission. Gates open at 7 p.m. Must be 18 or older. Free shuttle from Beaufort County Government Center.
July 22
9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
10 a.m.-noon: Water Festival Grand Parade. Downtown Beaufort.
Noon-4 p.m.: Nonprofit Expo.
1 p.m.-4 p.m.: Air show. Free admission. Stunt planes, parachutists, U.S. Coast Guard demo.
8 p.m.: Commodore’s Ball. Cost is $10, gates open at 7 p.m. Children 5 and under are free.
July 23
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
Noon- 2 p.m.: Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats
