Newly minted Marines: Honored graduates of Parris Island training

Pfc. Kaitlin M. Estill, honor graduate for Platoon 4030, November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 1, 2016. Estill is from Ludowici, Ga.
Pfc. Jenna L. Terrazzano, honor graduate for Platoon 4031, November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 1, 2016. Terrazzano is from St. Albans, Vt.
Pfc. Jansen M. Pullom, honor graduate for Platoon 3064, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 1, 2016. Pullom is from Birmingham, Ala.
Pfc. Michael J. Miller, honor graduate for Platoon 3065, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 1, 2016. Miller is from Greenville, Ala.
Pfc. Cameron M. Piazza, the India Company high shooter from Platoon 3065, scored 336 out of 350 points. Piazza graduated boot camp Sept. 1, 2016, and is from Woburn, Mass.
Pfc. Victor Lugo Jr., honor graduate for Platoon 3066, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 1, 2016. Lugo Jr. is from Kissimmee, Fla.
Pfc. Thomas W. Calvert, honor graduate for Platoon 3068, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 1, 2016. Calvert is from Melrose, Mass.
Pfc. Johnathan D. Ventura, honor graduate for Platoon 3069, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 1, 2016. Ventura is from Chambersburg, Pa.
Pfc. Sean J. Foster, with Platoon 3069, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company's highest physical fitness and combat fitness score. Foster, a native of Wyncote, Pa., earned a score of 600 out of 600 points and graduated boot camp Sept. 1, 2016.
Pfc. Joseph F. Curran III, honor graduate for Platoon 3070, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Sept. 1, 2016. Curran III is from Catlett, Va.
Pvt. Emily B. Patrecca, the November Company high shooter from Platoon 4030, scored 333 out of 350 points. Patrecca graduated boot camp Sept. 1, 2016, and is from Cape Corak, Fla.
Pvt. Jayleen C. Pagan, with Platoon 4030, November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company's highest physical fitness and combat fitness score. Pagan, a native of Elmwood Park, Ill., earned a score of 600 out of 600 points and graduated boot camp Sept. 1, 2016.
