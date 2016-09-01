Local Military News

September 1, 2016 5:22 PM

Naval Hospital in Beaufort holds change of command ceremony

Associated Press

The Naval Hospital Beaufort held a ceremony to welcome Capt. Jeffrey Korsnes as he took command from Capt. Anne Lear.

Thursday’s event was held in the hospital auditorium and was followed by a retirement ceremony for Lear to celebrate her 26 years of naval service and departure from active duty.

The facility’s commander is responsible for the hospital, the Naval Support Facility Beaufort, and the hospital’s health clinics at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

In all, the facilities care for more than 29,000 beneficiaries in the Beaufort and Parris Island region.

