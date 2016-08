Marine recruits during gas training 'overall just not liking life'

Follow two recruits weekly on their journey to earn the title United States Marine: Joshua Hickman, Marion, Ohio; and Muhammed Pabon, Philadelphia, Pa. Of the original four recruits in this series, Ramona Lopez, San Angelo, Texas, was placed in a newer platoon to retake weapons training and Dernnisha Smith of Kenner, La., was placed on medical hold to manage bilateral stress injuries in her legs. Week 9 is "Teamweek," where recruits work in teams to accomplish a variety of depot maintenance missions.