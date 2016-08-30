Recently discovered battlefield near MCAS was site of Revolutionary War victory

On U.S. 21, just north of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, a historical marker details what happened in the area, almost 240 years ago.
“Near the old halfway house in the vicinity of Grays Hill, on February 3, 1779, a force of South Carolina militia, continentals, and volunteers, including men from Beaufort, under General William Moultrie, defeated the British in their attempt to capture Port Royal Island.”
The loose description of where the Revolutionary War battle occurred has recently been firmed up.
Archaeologists believe they have pinned down the location of the fight, known as the Battle of Port Royal Island or Battle of Grays Hill.
Daniel Battle of the Georgia American Revolution Preservation Alliance will present his findings and artifacts during a talk at the Verdier House in Beaufort on Oct. 24.
The American victory, led by Gen. William Moultrie, was the first of the British campaign in the South and the first land battle in the state, according to the Preservation Alliance.
British soldiers had invaded Savannah in 1778 and worked to take Port Royal Island but were cut down by artillery. The British suffered heavy casualties and most of the commanders were left dead or wounded.
