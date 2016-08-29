Martial arts training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

Rct. Joseph A. Whitestanley, Platoon 1076, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, performs an upper body strike during martial arts qualification Aug. 11, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Whitestanley, 22, from Thorndike, Maine, is scheduled to graduate Oct. 7, 2016.
Cpl. Vanessa Austin
Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island
Rct. Fitzroy W. Wattley Jr. chokes Rct. Ian M. Webb, both with Platoon 1076, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during martial arts qualification Aug. 11, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Wattley, 23, from St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and Webb, 18, from Olive Branch, Miss., are scheduled to graduate Oct. 7, 2016.
Recruits of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, do martial arts techniques during qualification Aug. 11, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. S.C. In order to graduate, recruits must earn a tan belt in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate Oct. 7, 2016.
Rct. Paul A. Sabold chokes Rct. Kyle C. Ward, both with Platoon 1076, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during martial arts qualification Aug. 11, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Sabold, 18, from Pottstown, Pa., and Ward, 18, from Columbus, N.J., are scheduled to graduate Oct. 7, 2016.
Sgt. Juan C. FigueroaGalvez, a martial arts instructor, grades recruits of Platoon 1076, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during martial arts qualification Aug. 11, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. FigueroaGalvez, 30, is from El Paso, Texas. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate Oct. 7, 2016.
