Update: Parris Island Marine's assault and battery charges dismissed

Editor's note: The charge against Derring was dismissed Aug. 5, 2016, in Beaufort County Court.
A Parris Island Marine was charged with third-degree assault and battery Saturday after he allegedly slapped a woman in the face.
Douglas Derring, 41, a chief warrant officer 3 currently assigned to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, was arrested by Beaufort Police around 12:15 a.m., when an officer responded to a report of a fight at Q on Bay in Beaufort, according to a police report.
No details of the circumstances surrounding the incident were available from the report Monday other than that a woman claimed to have been slapped by Derring.
As a chief warrant officer, Derring is responsible for instructing recruits on marksmanship and combat training with the weapons field training battalion, according to Capt. Greg Carroll, the depot’s director of public affairs.
Derring was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and released later on Saturday, according to the detention center’s website.
Carroll said Monday no disciplinary action has been taken against Derring, and that his superiors may wait until after Derring’s court date.
He is scheduled to be in Beaufort County Court on April 14, according to the court’s website.
