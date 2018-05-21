The Wounded Heroes Golf Classic 2018, the eighth edition of the fundraising golf tournament to benefit wounded veterans, was held on Monday at Hampton Hall and Belfair golf clubs.
The tournament was to have kicked off with a patriotic parachute jump conducted by the Special Forces Association Parachute team from Ft. Bragg, N.C. but low ceiling at the takeoff point in Statesboro, Ga., resulted in it being canceled this year.
The opening ceremonies continued, however, with the Whale Branch Early College High School Marine JROTC program color guard, a flag raising by the Bluffton Police Department, and a speech by Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.
The event is sponsored by the all-volunteer Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes as a fundraiser for Birdies for the Brave, the PGA Tour’s military outreach program.
Donations are then passed on to charities selected by both the Birdies for the Brave and the Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes that focus on helping wounded veterans in or from the South Carolina Lowcountry and from coastal Georgia.
This year, a record 42 wounded warriors participated, said tournament founder co-founder Russ Spicer, including several Purple Heart recipients from the Afghanistan and Iraq war zones.
The foundation has raised $910,000 since the first tournament in 2011 at the Hampton Hall Golf Club. Since then, it has expanded to Belfair Golf Club. For 2018, the tournament organizers hoped to bring the total raised by the tournament since its inception over $1 million.
Charities receiving donations include K9s For Warriors, which trains dogs to become service animals for veterans with non-physical injuries such as post traumatic stress disorder. "They've been supporting us since 2015," said Tim Crosby, strategic partnerships manager with K9s For Warriors, "they've had a profound impact on our organization. It's not inexpensive to raise a dog."
Jeff Jackson, of Richmond Hill, Ga., who is retired from the Army after three tours in Afghanistan, was one waiting to tee off with Holly, his service dog provided by K9s For Warriors. "It's been great," he said as he watched Holly resting in a shady spot before the tournament's shotgun start, "she's completely turned my life around."
He said that before he received Holly in February, he didn't like to leave the house much. "She's motivated me to get back on track and back to exercising again," he said.
Proceeds also will also go to the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Operation Homefront, Special Operations Warrior Foundation, Green Beret Foundation and the Navy SEAL Foundation.
