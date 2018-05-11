Don't panic if you hear machine guns, explosions in Beaufort County tonight. Here's why

If it's during the wee hours of Saturday morning and you are woken by machine gun fire and explosions, don't panic.
The military will be conducting exercises late Friday and early Saturday on Daufuskie Island, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, citing the Daufuskie Island Fire Department.
The exercises are scheduled to take place between 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m., the news release said.
Residents and guests on Daufuskie Island, in Southern Beaufort County and possibly even in parts of Northern Beaufort County may hear simulated machine gun fire and explosions, the news release said.
In addition, those on Daufuskie Island may see military personnel carrying weapons in areas between the Beaufort County boat dock and Melrose.
Do not be alarmed, the news release urges.
Anyone who hears gunfire or explosions and suspects it is not related to the military exercise may call 911, the Sheriff's Office says.
