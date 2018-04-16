"Do you maggots understand that?" receives thunderous "Yes, sir!" by US troops in Iraq

MCAS Beaufort started a Facebook Live early Friday morning with no explanation. The video showed what appeared to be an airplane up in flames. Officials later confirmed the "plane" was just a model and the marines were conducting a regular trainin
After Amanda Whatley's video discussing her daughter's leukemia and the possible connection to contamination at the Laurel Bay military housing community near Beaufort, Marine officials held a town hall meeting to explain the Laurel Bay Health Stu
PFC Opha May completed her first graduation on the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island parade deck on Friday morning. She is the first female mascot, named after the first female Marine, and is ready for the job. Plus, she is so adorable!
It's day 5 of former Parris Island drill instructor Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix's general court-martial. The former DI is allegedly connected to the hazing of multiple Marine recruits, including the death of Raheel Siddiqui.
Andy Hall, Director of ESPN Communications, has announced that anchors of ESPN's SportsCenter will be broadcasting from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 for Veteran's Day .
Defense counselor U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Clay Bridges talks to media after the first day of Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix’s hazing court-martial on Oct. 31, 2017, at Camp Lejeune, N.C. The former Parris Island DI allegedly abused Raheel Siddiqui, who die
After the funeral for Cpl. Legend -- the Marine Corps Recruit Depot's mascot who died on Sept. 17 -- his handler, Lance Cpl. Alicia Stull, recalls their first meeting and the time he ran away as she was preparing for a date.
This government video highlights the military career of Lt. Gen. Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller - the most decorated U.S. Marine in History. Lt. Puller was in the Marine Corps for 37 years and trained recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
PGA Tour legend Lee Trevino spent some time to reminisce about his career and his love of Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island after his speaking engagement at Bluffton's Belfair on Wed., Oct. 3, 2017.